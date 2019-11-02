In a much anticipated in-state rivalry game between Kansas and Kansas State this one was over early and was never close.

Kansas State showed up to play and pushed the Jayhawks around on offense and defense. The Kansas State offense had open holes all game long and piled up over 300 yards rushing.

The Kansas State defense bottled up Pooka Williams and had Carter Stanley under pressure for much of the game.

Kansas State took their opening drive and went 73 yards in 10 plays to get on the board taking a 7-0 lead. The Wildcats picked up all their yards up on the ground and aided by a pass interference.

The Jayhawks scored on their next possession going 42 yards on eight plays capped off by a Liam Jones 34-yard field goal.

The second Kansas State drive was similar to their first. They chewed up the KU defense for a 10 play, 78-yard drive. The scoring play was an option play to the right Harry Trotter went in untouched increasing the lead to 14-3.

The scoring slowed down until near the end of the second quarter when Kansas State picked off Stanley for a second time. That led to a 39-yard Blake Lynch 39-yard field goal extending the lead to 17-3.

At the half Kansas State had a big advantage in total yards 244-74 and lead in time of possession 19:34-10:26.

Kansas State got the ball to start the second half and went 75 yards on nine plays to take a 24-3 lead. Skylar Thompson scored on a 12-yard run going untouched with a blitz around the right side.

In the fourth quarter Kansas went for it on fourth and four at their own 26-yard line and didn’t convert. Kansas State had an easy drive going 26 yards on six plays when Thompson walked into the end zone pushing the lead to 31-3. The Wildcats tacked on another score to make it 38-3 with 9:30 left in the game.

Kansas got their first touchdown when Manny Miles punched it in from a yard and the final score, 38-10.