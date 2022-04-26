Surahz Buncom hearing more from Kansas coaches after visit

Surahz Buncom was getting a lot of attention from the Kansas coaches before he took an unofficial visit last month.

Since then, the wide receiver from Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) has seen even more recruiting interest from the Kansas staff.

During the visit he had a chance to meet new receivers coach Terrence Samuel and analyst Bill Queisert.

“I’ve had deeper conversations with the staff beyond football,” he said. “The coaches take the time to check in on me and recognize the efforts I’ve put in through the offseason. Coach Samuel and I have called and have communicated much more since the visit. He always gives off a great vibe and is a coach that a player can quickly adapt to.”

Buncom took his visit to Lawrence in early March and learned a lot more about the program. He got to hear how Samuel works with the wide receivers.

“I definitely learned a lot more, and it was a lot better than what I expected,” he said. “Coach Samuel is great. We had individual groups, position meetings, and within that meeting he was going over slides reaching and showing techniques. Things that we'll learn if you're attending Kansas.

“With the timeframe that we had, we weren't able to get through everything, but he taught us some things like the three-step stop and some other techniques that he would want to develop.”