Surahz Buncom hearing more from Kansas coaches after visit
Surahz Buncom was getting a lot of attention from the Kansas coaches before he took an unofficial visit last month.
Since then, the wide receiver from Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) has seen even more recruiting interest from the Kansas staff.
During the visit he had a chance to meet new receivers coach Terrence Samuel and analyst Bill Queisert.
“I’ve had deeper conversations with the staff beyond football,” he said. “The coaches take the time to check in on me and recognize the efforts I’ve put in through the offseason. Coach Samuel and I have called and have communicated much more since the visit. He always gives off a great vibe and is a coach that a player can quickly adapt to.”
Buncom took his visit to Lawrence in early March and learned a lot more about the program. He got to hear how Samuel works with the wide receivers.
“I definitely learned a lot more, and it was a lot better than what I expected,” he said. “Coach Samuel is great. We had individual groups, position meetings, and within that meeting he was going over slides reaching and showing techniques. Things that we'll learn if you're attending Kansas.
“With the timeframe that we had, we weren't able to get through everything, but he taught us some things like the three-step stop and some other techniques that he would want to develop.”
Buncom took his visit during the basketball game against Texas. It gave him more time to be around the coaching staff sitting with them at the game.
“It was great being around them,” he said. “Coach Samuel is just all-in and a great person. We had a lot of conversations, sitting next to him during the KU-Texas basketball game. We all talked together with Coach Q (Queisert) and my family.”
Queisert is a senior analyst who started communication with Buncom before he got the offer from the Jayhawks.
“I think he does a very good job of covering the parts of Kansas that I have concerns or questions about,” he said. “He's like that guy that always has the answer to a question, so whenever I need anything, I can always shoot him a text and I know he'll respond with an answer pretty quick.”
One other aspect Buncom liked on the visit was meeting with the staff outside of football coaches. He spent time with Matt Gildersleeve in strength and conditioning and other areas.
“We were inside of the training room, went to the weight room, and got to learn all about the dietary planning,” he said. “There is an individual plan for each and every player. If you're a low-calorie diet, they'll have something for you. If you're iron deficient, they have another plan for you. They definitely have a lot of resources and support over there.”
Buncom will take more recruiting visits as part of his touring with his seven-on-seven team. They plan on visiting several schools including USC and UCLA. He said he will also visit Arizona.