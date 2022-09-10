“I feel that the defense was solid in all groups, d-line, linebackers, and the secondary,” he said. “Special teams made plays and was a good all-around win. I think the running back room is extremely talented and that our receivers complement them really well. It can definitely be an offense where it’s not too hard to balance the ground and air attack.”

Buncom was impressed with KU in all phases and believes the offense can be a balanced attack with the weapons they have.

“I saw some explosiveness and big plays on the offensive side of the ball,” Buncom said. “I’m really impressed with the defense and the depth we have. No matter who they rotate in, there was no drastic drop in production.”

Kansas commit Surahz Buncom was watching the Jayhawks opening game closely from California. Buncom who committed to Kansas in the summer wanted to see how the team looked to kick off the season.

He is staying in close contact with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel, and they schedule a call at least once a week.

“We call every Thursday and he's just been trying to stay in touch about the season and I'll let him know how my season goes, vice versa,’ Buncom said. “He talked to me about camp. And then Tennessee Tech, as the season goes on, they're going to be communicating about how things are going.

“We all talk about our daily life. His daughter just went off to college, so we were chatting about that. The relationship just gets stronger and stronger each day. Just getting to know each other more and more as time goes on.”

There was other news Buncom was closely following. Before the season started quarterback Kasen Weisman committed to Kansas, which was a big development for a wide receiver.

“I think the addition of Kasen is huge,” he said. “He spins the ball well and he's pretty mobile outside of the pocket. I was glad that we're able to snatch up a solid quarterback in the cycle. I know still have Jalon Daniels and other quarterbacks and everything by the time I get up there. But to have somebody, a quarterback in the same class it feels good. There is a little relief to have a good solid quarterback in the same cycle as you.”

After winning the state title last year Mater Dei Catholic is off to a challenging start. Buncom has been focused on his senior season and after committing that has relieved a lot of stress from the recruiting process.

“I feel like everything is the same except for the relief of not having that stress of going through the whole recruiting process,” he said. “A lot of it is timing because positions fill up and you can no longer go to a place that you wanted to go. So just the fact that I feel like I'm 120 percent committed to a place that I know is the best fit for me.”