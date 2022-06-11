Surahz Buncom is KU's first 2023 commitment on offense

The Jayhawks have landed their first commitment on offense for the 2023 class.

Just minutes ago, Surahz Buncom, a wide receiver from Mater Dei Catholic in California, announced he committed to Kansas.

Buncom visited Kansas in the spring and returned with his family for an official visit this weekend. He got good reactions from the coaches when he told them the news before he started the visit.

“Coach Samuel was very elated,” Buncom said. “I actually told him via FaceTime. The first 30 seconds he thought it was a normal call. And then I said I'm ready to commit to Kansas and his face lit up with excitement. He was excited. He said, ‘If I'm dreaming, don't wake me up now.’ I was the number one guy on his recruiting board from what I was told.”

After talking with Samuel, he delivered the news to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold. One thing Buncom said that stood out was how loyal Leipold their staff is when they take a commitment.

“He was talking about expectations and reassuring me that he is 120% taking my commitment,” Buncom said. “He's heard from previous coaches that were on the staff when he got there that if they found a better player, they would drop someone. He said, ‘we don’t operate that way’.

He continued: “He was really excited and pumped up about me committing. And actually a few hours after the call, he sent me a text message and saying he's even more excited about me becoming a Jayhawk after our talk.”