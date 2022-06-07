Surahz Buncom moves up his visit to Kansas, ready for return trip

The visitor list for the weekend continues to grow. Surahz Buncom, a wide receiver from Mater Dei Catholic in California, announced he was moving his visit up that was originally set for the end of June.

A big piece of news comes out of this because Buncom was scheduled to visit Oregon State this weekend. But the visit will now happen in Lawrence instead or Corvallis.

“I was talking to Coach Samuel, and he got me on the phone with Coach Leipold,” Buncom said. “They wanted to get me up to campus as soon as possible. So, I canceled my Oregon State official that was on the 10th, and I scheduled it to be in Kansas instead.”

Buncom is already familiar with the area and the program after taking an unofficial visit to Kansas in March.

He watched practice and went through junior day and met with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

“One thing that stood was definitely Coach Samuel's philosophy,” Buncom said. “The way he goes about things and his coaching style. I consider him like a technician. He's very technical as far as route-running, how to create separation and things like that. I think the main thing I'd say is Coach Samuel's philosophy at the receiver position and just all the coaches in general.”