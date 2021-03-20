Survive and Advance: Kansas holds off Eastern Washington, 93-84
Behind a team-high 22-points from David McCormack, Kansas (21-8) advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating Eastern Washington, 93-84 on Saturday afternoon. The name of the game is survive and advanc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news