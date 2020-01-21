One thing is certain: It was an absolutely ugly scene inside Allen Fieldhouse late in the game, and it would appear that suspensions, or some type of punishment, will be handed down by Self on Wednesday.

At one point in the brawl, De Sousa was spotted with a stool in his hand, which was eventually removed by assistant coach Jerrance Howard. Sophomore big man David McCormack was, it appeared, also heavily involved, but Kansas head coach Bill Self will have to determine that after watching the video.

Following the blocked shot, De Sousa stood over Gordon as he lay on the floor, and that’s when, as they say, all hell broke loose inside Allen Fieldhouse. Decked out in street clothes, James Love made his way from the bench to the court following the block, which is when the fireworks started.

With the final seconds ticking off the clock, freshman guard DaJuan Gordon picked the pocket of Silvio De Sousa and sprinted from halfcourt in an attempt to convert a layup. However, De Sousa quickly caught up to Gordon and blocked his shot.

However, what took place at the end of the game, without question, generated the most buzz at the end of the night.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson tallied 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, one block, and three steals in 24 minutes of action, while Udoka Azubuike chipped in 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Braun, in 23 minutes of action, hit 7-of-15 field goals and was 6-of-10 from behind the arc. He pulled down four rebounds and was credited with two steals on the night.

“Well, obviously there was a role played by our players, but I’ve got to watch the tape and see all of the angles and all of that stuff to know the extent of it. But I know that we were in the wrong. I’m not saying that both parties weren’t in the wrong, but I know that we were in the wrong.

“I was shaking hands with Bruce (Weber) as the play was going down to the other end,” he added. “Bruce came down to shake hands, so I did not see what transpired, until everybody started running out there. That was an embarrassment on our part, for the role that we played in it, and there will be consequences that I’m sure I’ll announce tomorrow (Wednesday), for that role, as soon as I’m able to study it.”

While Self plans to study the video before making a final decision on exactly what those consequences will be, he admitted during his post-game press conference that he had seen the video of the brawl before arriving for his post-game press conference.

“Yes, I did,” said Self. “First of all, I don’t have my readers with me right now, so on the phone I have a hard time seeing very well. My initial thoughts is exactly what I just said; without knowing exactly everything that went down, it was obvious to me that we played a role in what transpired and there will be penalties for that.

“I need to see the film before I comment and have any definitive thoughts on exactly why or how it got started,” he added. “To be honest with you, I do not have any idea about that. Regardless of how it got started, that’s no way for mature men to act, regardless of the situation.”

Not long after the game, Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long released the following statement about the ending of the game.

“The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of tonight’s game vs. Kansas State was simply unacceptable and not reflective of who we are,” said KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “Coach Self and I will review the incident, along with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine appropriate consequences.

“There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at KU,” he added. “I would like to apologize to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team this evening.”

Self, who said, aside from the 10 players on the court at the time of the brawl, everybody else was ejected from the game, was asked about the image going around of Silvio De Sousa holding a stool above his head.

“I actually saw that,” said Self. “I was there when that happened. Regardless of what happened, it’s a terrible image and there will certainly be consequences for that.”