Sustained success and culture next step for Fitzgerald's program

Kansas closed the book on a storybook 2025 season in a discouraging fashion, finishing 0-2 in the Fayetteville Regional. Despite the abrupt end to the Jayhawks’ postseason run, the season was the latest in gradual steps forward in each year under head coach Dan Fitzgerald.
In the three years since Fitzgerald arrived on campus, Kansas went from an under-.500 squad and last place in the Big 12 to make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014. The Jayhawks won the most regular season and conference games in program history in 2025, 42 and 20. Kansas also easily cleared the single-season home run record, smashing 104 home runs as a club.
“I think we know there are tangible steps to take along the way, and some that are really seen and some that are unseen,” Fitzgerald said after the Jayhawks’ season-ending loss. “I think getting to the NCAA Tournament is a very visible step, and so I think it was important that we did that just to validate the work and everything that’s gone into it.”
Off the field, Kansas developed an impressive fan experience that Jackson Hauge called super special. Hoglund Ballpark set attendance records, created standing-room options to accommodate large crowds, and was often home to a rowdy student environment.
“We’re going up there and we hit a home run, we look up, we’ve got 1,000 students just raining it down from the student section, is pretty cool,” Hauge said. “I hope that can continue for years to come, and I think we’ve got the right people in place to put in accommodations [so] we keep having a unique fan experience at Kansas.”
As the 2025 season comes to a close, the future looks similar to last year’s, with Kansas having to replace at least six lineup regulars who will graduate, with other contributors being on MLB Draft boards.
Fitzgerald said he thinks Kansas is in a good spot to build sustained success due to the program’s culture. His staff is intentional throughout the recruiting process and has earned the program’s third-straight No. 1 JUCO recruiting class.
“I think that the culture, hopefully, is driving it, and it’s something that we have to take care of every day,” Fitzgerald said. “I think the guys, their buy-in starts in, starts in the recruiting process. My staff is amazing at that, and we’ve spent so much time on getting the right people.”
Kansas has recruited not only great players, but great people, according to Fitzgerald. Their makeup and character are just as important, if not more, than their play on the field.
“I think that when you get a group of guys like that, it becomes sustainable, because you’re all pulling in the same direction,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re all very different, but they’re all like-minded in terms of their humility towards each other and how much they love playing baseball and how much they care about being a Jayhawk.”
Fitzgerald said he might not have a player next season as funny as Hauge or as surly as veteran Michael Brooks. However, what Kansas will continue to have is the like-mindedness and humility that have been commonplace in Fitzgerald’s players.
“We will certainly have guys like them, who are like-minded in their humility towards each other and their level of grit competing,” Fitzgerald said. “That is something that we will not bend on. So, what we look like next year, I don't know. We’ve got a lot of pieces to replace, but I’ve got an amazing staff, and those suckers can really recruit, and we’ll be very busy in the coming weeks.”