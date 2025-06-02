Sustained success and culture next step for Fitzgerald's program

Kansas closed the book on a storybook 2025 season in a discouraging fashion, finishing 0-2 in the Fayetteville Regional. Despite the abrupt end to the Jayhawks’ postseason run, the season was the latest in gradual steps forward in each year under head coach Dan Fitzgerald.

In the three years since Fitzgerald arrived on campus, Kansas went from an under-.500 squad and last place in the Big 12 to make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014. The Jayhawks won the most regular season and conference games in program history in 2025, 42 and 20. Kansas also easily cleared the single-season home run record, smashing 104 home runs as a club.

“I think we know there are tangible steps to take along the way, and some that are really seen and some that are unseen,” Fitzgerald said after the Jayhawks’ season-ending loss. “I think getting to the NCAA Tournament is a very visible step, and so I think it was important that we did that just to validate the work and everything that’s gone into it.”

Off the field, Kansas developed an impressive fan experience that Jackson Hauge called super special. Hoglund Ballpark set attendance records, created standing-room options to accommodate large crowds, and was often home to a rowdy student environment.

“We’re going up there and we hit a home run, we look up, we’ve got 1,000 students just raining it down from the student section, is pretty cool,” Hauge said. “I hope that can continue for years to come, and I think we’ve got the right people in place to put in accommodations [so] we keep having a unique fan experience at Kansas.”