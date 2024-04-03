Defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu talked about his position group.

Over the last three season he answered questions about replacing a starting defensive end and every season they found a productive answer. They are hoping to do the same this spring moving into the summer and fall camp.

Last year Austin Booker stepped up and won the starting job and finding his replacement is part of the process.

"Kyron left and then were kind of concerned and then Lonnie (Phelps) came in," Onatolu said. "And then we figured out with Lonnie and then I think this time last year, okay, Lonnie's gone. It's just part of the process.

"I think guys always step up to the plate. You never know who. Sometimes you don't know how good a kid is because he's in the background. He's trying to figure it out. He knows he may not get a lot of reps with a guy like Austin and Jereme in front of him."

There are several candidates in the mix this spring getting an opportunity to show what they can do.

"Guys like Dean and even Dylan Wudke, he's come along and then Dylan Brooks," he said. "I call him the three D's there. Those guys are all doing good. Cole Petrus is doing good. So someone always steps up to the plate or we do it by committee."

Brooks is a possibility to step in and take snaps vacated by Booker, who opted for the NFL. He transferred from Auburn and coming out of high school was one of the defensive end recruits in the country.

"He showed some flashes and I think he's gained confidence," Onatolu said of Brooks. "You know, he came in last summer fall camp. Everything was new to him. The playbooks really starting to come together. He's an athlete, athletic, long, twitchy kid, and I think he's starting to gain a lot of confidence. He started a game in a bowl game, a big game for us."

To see more from Onatolu and hear everything he had to say about the defensive ends and special teams watch his interview.