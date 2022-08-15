Taiwo Onatolu talks about DE group, early goals, special teams

Kansas defensive ends/special teams coach Taiwo Onatolu has been doing his homework throughout fall camp. The former analyst-turned-assistant is aiding defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos – who joined the KU staff in January – in building a sustainable split defense. According to Onatolu, they’re on the right track communication-wise. “He’s got a lot of experience in the game,” Onatolu said of Panagos post-practice on Monday. “He brings new techniques and new ideas, and we match well together. He’s a great guy and he’s willing to throw all those little tidbits from his experience in the NFL and the different places he’s been.” Working alongside returning defensive ends Malcolm Lee, Hayden Hatcher, Jereme Robinson, and Zion DeBose, Onatolu welcomed Miami transfer Lonnie Phelps his unit during camp. Entering the third week of camp, Phelps’ energy level has become a regular sight for Onatolu. “(Phelps) is a madman,” Onatolu said. “Half of the time, you just see his dreads flowing and he’s making plays. He’s hard to block. It’s to the point where I want to say, ‘Hey think big picture!’ You don’t want to tell a guy, ‘don’t practice too hard’, but we have to slow him down a little bit and tell him to be smart.”

Taiwo Onatolu said the depth at defensive end is there. (Conner Becker/JayhawkSlant.com)

Malcolm Lee, Jereme Robinson on Onatolu's radar

Veteran defensive ends, super senior Malcolm Lee and junior Jereme Robinson are two names highlighted by Onatolu after practice on Monday. The pair didn’t light up the stat sheet last season but earned consistent playing time and have been shining leaders at camp. Onatolu said Lee has the decision-making ability to have a strong year. “He’ll ask me some questions in the classroom that makes me think,” Onatolu said. “He’s a sharp guy. The biggest thing for him is sometimes when you’re a sharp, articulate guy, you overthink things and overanalyze. Football at the end of the day is just ball, snap, and go. As long as he keeps doing that, I think he has a high ceiling.” Robinson can also expect some usage from Onatolu this season, as the 6-foot-3 Alabama native is putting into action several lessons learned from his nine appearances last season. “He got some good reps late last season, and he gained more confidence,” Onatolu said. “It’s the second year in the defense now. Once you learn the defense, you get comfortable and it’s back in high school again. You’re just playing fast and playing off instinct.”

Early season goals for the DEs

The Jayhawks welcomed a deeper roster at camp than one year ago, in part to the myriad of defensive transfers and returning talent. Onatolu noted his weak side is an interchangeable position for his group, with the exception being technique. With the KU home opener vs. Tennessee Tech on Sep. 3, the first depth chart is still under review. “It’s trying to find the right group,” Onatolu said. “We feel pretty good about our depth in that area. We’re mixing things around just trying to put the right package together. I feel good about the guys, but you won’t truly know until you kick it off.” Alongside position analysis, Onatolu is preaching run defense to his group. He’s committed to seeking out the rushing attack this season and says it correlates to everything they do in practice. “Our goal is to be dominant in the run game,” Onatolu said. “If you can’t stop the run, you’re never going to be in third and long. It’s hard for (DC Brian Borland) to call a play on third-and-1-2-or-3 because they can still run, or they go to play action pass, you’re never going to know.”

Talking punters, punt returners, and kickers