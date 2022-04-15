Taiwo Onatolu talks about Lance Leipold's program, special teams

“We all have the same goal. We all have the same cultural blueprints, we're disciplined in that craft, and we try to implement that within our players, the type of players we recruit and the type of players in our program.”

“Alignment is huge for him,” Onatolu said. “I'm 39 years old and I've known Coach since I was 18. So, I've known him what's that, 21 years and everything is about alignment. Whether it's between staff, or players, everyone's all aligned in the same.

There are a couple keywords that have been associated with Kansas since Leipold took over. Both “culture” and “alignment” have been talked about with coaches and players to describe the program.

Onatolu ranks second on the all-time tackle list at the school and was an All-American during his playing days. That is where he first met Leipold, and the connection has remained for several years.

Taiwo Onatolu has known Lance Leipold for more than half of his life. Onatolu played football at the University of Nebraska-Omaha when Leiplold was the assistant head coach.

Onatolu was on Leipold’s staff at Buffalo where he handled special teams and the defensive ends. When he followed Leipold to Kansas he was in an analyst role and spent the first season coaching off the field.

Now, he is back in the same position where he was at Buffalo.

“Coach Leipold came here and obviously there were other guys here and I just came in to do my part and play my role essentially,” he said. “I was an analyst off the field, I did that role prior too when I was in Buffalo and that's the same thing I had to do here.”

He will oversee the special teams although other coaches will have a role with different units.

“Overall, I coordinate everything, but I do the kickoff coverage,” he said. “Coach Simpson works with the punt, Coach Peterson's punt return, and Coach Wallace works kick return, and we all work hand in hand. I think Coach Leipold's philosophy is have all coaches involved as much as possible.”

Onatolu said he will also get help from Luke Roth, the special teams analyst.

“Every coach has their hand in on it, so we all help game plan, and it's a full team effort, instead of one guy trying to do it all,” Onatolu said. “Because it ends up being six special teams with one guy and so when we break it up into pieces like that, it helps, certainly.”

In recent years the Kansas roster has been difficult to navigate. For several seasons they were never close to the 85-scholarship limit and that hurt with depth, which plays a big factor in special teams.

Onatolu plans to get as many quality players as possible on special teams because he knows the importance it can play during a season.

“I think you always want your best players on the field,” he said. “Special teams is a third of the game and then sometimes people think it's just a role for backups, but we'd like guys, if you're a starter on defense, we're not going to start you on four special teams units, right? But we'd like you to start on one or two.”

Special teams can also be a way for players to earn playing time. There could be a situation where they are on second-team or coming off a year they did not play. Onatolu will look for several ways to get the best talent on the field.

“You kind of build from that and you always want the young guys, guys that have redshirted, they're hungry, they haven't played in a year because they haven't played since high school,” he said. “You want to get those guys on the field and that's how they gain their confidence and build momentum for when they do get on the field. But we want our best players out there, we need our best players out there.”