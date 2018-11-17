Talks with Miles and KU continue into Saturday
We have confirmed talks between Les Miles and KU have continued into Saturday. We spoke to someone who has represented college coaches, athletic directors, and school presidents in negotiations.
There is a massive list of details the two sides will talk about from retention bonuses, bonuses for GPA, buyout clause, will the family have a suite at homes, and 15 more talking points.
