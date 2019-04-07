As the Kansas coaches prepare for the spring game and a big group of visitors, they are still bringing in recruits who might not be able to make it next Saturday.

This week they hosted Tanner Hooker, a cornerback out of Shreveport, who holds an offer from the Jayhawks.

Hooker made the trip to see the Kansas program for the first time and watched the team practice.

“It was just a blessing to see a practice,” he said. “You know not too many people get to see D1 practices and I loved it. I loved the energy in the practice and how they were moving and all of that stuff.”

The Jayhawks are using two Louisiana connections to lure Hooker. Both Tony Hull and Chevis Jackson are recruiting him. Hull is from New Orleans and Jackson played at LSU for three years under Les Miles before joining his staff.

“Coach Hull is a Louisiana guy,” Hooker said. “I'm a Louisiana guy. So, you know that bond is already there. I just love Coach Hull. I talked to him on the visit and he is always checking up on me.

“Coach Jackson just showed me the way. He always keeps it real with you. He will tell you what you need to do. I just love both of those coaches.”

Hooker made the visit his father Don, and after watching practice and getting a tour of the academic side he met with Miles.

“I couldn't believe I was sitting in front of Coach Miles,” he said. “I mean I couldn't believe it. Coach Miles is a humble man. He never gets loud. He's kind of like me. He doesn't get loud, just talks smooth, normal, and quiet. Looks you eye to eye. He always looks at your eye, I love Coach Miles.”

The recruiting is off to a good start for Hooker who holds over 10, division one offers. After his visit to Kansas he and his father went to visit Kansas State. He’s still in the early stages of recruiting and doesn’t know when he would come down to making a decision.

“I'm just waiting to see how it all plays out,” he said. “I'm just waiting. That's it.”