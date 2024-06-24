Those who have seen Nagy play, say they are not surprised with his ability to learn a new position. He starts for the Blue Valley West basketball team and was a second-team All-EKL selection. He used to play high-level baseball and people familiar with his ability have told Jayhawk Slant he could compete for the top clubs in Kansas City.

Nagy is one of the interesting stories coming from the summer camp scene. He plays quarterback at Blue Valley West but during the camps he tried out as a wide receiver. He never played wide receiver, so it was a new experience. Nagy’s athleticism caught the attention of the KU staff, and they asked him to attend a second camp.

“Every single coach there was super welcoming,” Nagy said. “They made it feel like home. It was an easy decision after that visit.”

The official visit gave him more time around the coaching staff and learned more about the Kansas program.

Tate Nagy got to know the Kansas coaching staff quite well over the last three weeks. Nagy visited campus twice for football camps in a week’s span and the returned to Lawrence last weekend for an official visit.

After watching him in camp the Kansas coaches extended him a scholarship offer as a wide receiver. During the visit he spent a lot of time with KU’s receivers coach Terry Samuel.

“Coach Samuel is the best,” Nagy said. “His number one thing is building a relationship with his players, and he showed that to me this weekend. We talked some football and life, and it was great. I’m super glad he's my coach and I'm ready to play for him.”

Nagy got to meet several players on the visit and was hosted by longtime friend Cole Ballard. Nagy’s father is the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs and Ballard’s father, Chris, is the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts. The two spent several years together with the Chiefs from 2013-2016.

Nagy said he used to play basketball against Ballard when they were younger, and he was good friends with his older brother.

“Cole Ballard was my host,” Nagy said. “I met all the players, and I saw how connected they were, and it was great meeting all of them.”

His mother Stacey, and father went on the official visit. They were on board with the decision to choose Kansas as his future school.

“My parents loved the visit a lot,” Nagy said. “They also had a great time and I think after seeing everyone and everything on that visit they're super happy I made the decision to go there.”

Before leaving campus Nagy gave his commitment to the coaching staff. He becomes the second receiver in the class to commit to the Jayhawks. He attended football campus as well as his team’s practices this month. He is happy the recruiting has come to an end, and he left a Jayhawk.

“It feels great to be done with it all,” he said. “Traveling for all the camps is a grind, but it is all worth it in the end. Super glad I’m committed and don't have to stress about anything else. I’m glad to be a Jayhawk.”