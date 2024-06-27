Wide receivers coach Terry Samuel has been handling much of the recruiting for McNair. Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski recruits California and saw McNair in the early stages.

“I really enjoyed myself,” McNair said. “The staff and the way they interacted with my family, and everything thing going on with the new facility really stood out to me.”

His recent visit was to Kansas last weekend. It was the final official visit on his schedule, and he came away with a good feeling.

Wide receiver Tavian McNair took four official visits and is now going over the final schools on his list. McNair, from Centennial High in California, plans to talk with his family during vacation about his college destination.

His official visit gave him more detail into how Samuel coaches the wide receivers and interacts with the players.

“Coach Samuel is a great man,” McNair said. “He has a great background and the same goes for the rest of the staff. They are really invested in being there at Kansas and taking that program to another level.”

McNair was hosted by Kansas junior wide receiver Doug Emilien. McNair talked to him about playing at Kansas and his road to Lawrence after transferring from the University of Minnesota.

“Doug Emilien was my host, and he was real cool,” he said. “He really talked about his journey and how hard he’s been working and why he likes Kansas.”

The next phase for McNair is going over the schools and announcing his college choice. He is going on vacation with his family, and they plan to talk about his future during the downtime.

“So now the next steps are for me and my family to discuss and pray about the visits and what’s a great place for me to get my degree,” he said. “Develop in to one of the top wide receivers in college football and get a shot at the NFL and life after football and will see what God has for me.”

When he returns, he will inform the coaches of his decision and make a public announcement.

“I will be announcing after our family vacation,” he said. “So, sometime during the first week of July.”