Taylor Davis doing his part to recruit for Kansas
Taylor Davis can be seen on social media encouraging recruits to pick Kansas and he has done his part in recruiting.
Davis committed to the Jayhawks before his official visit, which allowed him to go into the trip with a relaxed mentality. He was not worried about the stress of deciding on a school.
It also gave him the ability to help recruit players to the class.
“It wasn't a really hard role, I'll be honest with you,” he said. “I was trying to get players to join me. It was really more just getting them to be around the players and everything. Because, once you get around the players and you chill with them, you realize, okay, this is a program I can be a part of. Even the coaches were pretty cool and got to know everybody and were welcoming and talked to people's parents. They definitely made my job a lot easier.”
Since he was committed, he did not feel the pressure with recruiting. He already visited Kansas once, and this gave him an opportunity to see more detail.
“It was more just trying to get a feel of Kansas and everything like that,” he said. “Because I came, and I didn't get to see as much as they showed me on our official visit. I already knew I liked the campus and everything, so it was just more like coming home and just having the time to relax and be with the people around me.”
He got to talk with several different coaches on the visit.
“Being around the coaches was awesome,” he said. “The way they set it up was, every time we had breakfast, lunch, or dinner, we would be with a few different coaches. They would mix it up so you would meet the whole staff. It was a pretty cool experience.”
Davis said he spent most of his time around Brian Borland, the defensive coordinator and his future position coach. He met Borland on a previous visit and has talked with him several times.
“I love Coach Borland,” Davis said. “Coach Borland is a straight up dude. He was just talking about coverages and accountability and what the things they expect from the players while playing at KU.”
Davis was hosted by safety Jayson Gilliom. He said the two connected right away and he felt at home with all of the players.
“He was really cool,” Davis said. “I got up there and it was never awkward. It went very smooth. We had the same music taste, so while we were riding in the car, we played Lil Baby all the time. He's a pretty cool dude. I can't wait to get back up there and hang with him again, for sure. Everybody was welcoming. We just talked about football and life outside of football. It was a pretty cool experience.”
The night before Davis left campus, he said all of the players and parents gathered at Lance Leipold’s house for the evening.
“The environment was very fun,” he said. “You had all the players and parents downstairs eating. I've never been to his house. Everybody was saying ‘Oh, his house is huge.’
“My impressions of Coach Leipold have always been great. We talked about the future and things like that. He's a great guy. He invited us to his house to swim with the players and everything. He's always welcomed us with open arms.”