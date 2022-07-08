Taylor Davis doing his part to recruit for Kansas

Taylor Davis can be seen on social media encouraging recruits to pick Kansas and he has done his part in recruiting.

Davis committed to the Jayhawks before his official visit, which allowed him to go into the trip with a relaxed mentality. He was not worried about the stress of deciding on a school.

It also gave him the ability to help recruit players to the class.

“It wasn't a really hard role, I'll be honest with you,” he said. “I was trying to get players to join me. It was really more just getting them to be around the players and everything. Because, once you get around the players and you chill with them, you realize, okay, this is a program I can be a part of. Even the coaches were pretty cool and got to know everybody and were welcoming and talked to people's parents. They definitely made my job a lot easier.”

Since he was committed, he did not feel the pressure with recruiting. He already visited Kansas once, and this gave him an opportunity to see more detail.

“It was more just trying to get a feel of Kansas and everything like that,” he said. “Because I came, and I didn't get to see as much as they showed me on our official visit. I already knew I liked the campus and everything, so it was just more like coming home and just having the time to relax and be with the people around me.”