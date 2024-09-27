TCU Preview: Staff predictions, depth charts, game notes
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT- ESPN PlusBroadcast Team: Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whitaker, Shane SparksVegas Line: KU -2.5Weather: 80 degrees at kickoff, no rain in the forecast
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news