"Well it looks like we better get ourselves together," Patterson said. "Long year out in front so we have to regroup. We have Kansas State next week and we have to be ready to go.”

Once the Jayhawks defeated TCU 27-26 they had an identical record of the Jayhawks at 3-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

TCU appeared to be in good shape to either tie the game or take the lead late in the game. With 1:15 left they had the ball at the Kansas nine yard line, first and goal. On the next play Darius Anderson ran into one of his own linemen causing a fumble. Defensive lineman KeyShaun Simmons fell on the ball for the Jayhawks.

"I am not going to dwell on it," Patterson said about the fumble. "You can write about it. Everybody made a lot of mistakes. We had a freshman free safety not tackle a guy in the open field. We had a sophomore linebacker not make a tackle in the open field. You have to make plays. And we turned their running back loose twice on pass plays coming across the formation.”

TCU hasn't been in position often to be fighting for bowl eligibility at this stage of the season. Patterson knew they were young and injuries have added to their challenge.

"Listen we have been here before," Patterson said. "I said before the season we were young. I knew what the motto was. We have had injuries. I am not making excuses. You can write what you want.

"We are 3-5, might be 3-9 before it is done. But the bottom line is we are going to keep fighting, we are going to keep moving forward so we can get better for next year. One way or another unless they don’t keep us."

The game ended when Kansas kicker Liam Jones kicked a line-drive on the ground that was fielded by La'Kendrick Van Zandt of TCU. He scooped the ball at the Kansas 33-yard line and returned it to the 31. That two yard return was enough for the one second left on the clock to tick away.

If Van Zandt would have fallen on the ball the rule states TCU could have tried a 50-yard field goal to try and win the game.

"“Everybody was told to fall on the ball because then the clock doesn’t start," Patterson said. "And then you have a chance to kick a field goal. Everybody was told to fall on the ball. That is what I told them in the locker room. Everybody was told to fall on the ball. If you fall on the ball you have one second. On the sideline everybody was told to fall on the ball.

"A red shirt freshman caught it. Everybody was told to fall on the ball. Let me repeat that again everybody was told to fall on the ball.”