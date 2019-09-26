Adeniji called this a bounce-back game and he’s excited to make the trip to Fort Worth. The Jayhawks are finding out what a bounce-back game is like.

“My mom was like how many tickets can you get,” he said. “If I had 300, she'd probably fill that out and you can obviously can't get that. There are probably about 20 or so people buying tickets to the game, but I'm excited.”

Take starting left tackle Hakeem Adeniji , who is from Garland. It doesn’t matter how many tickets he can scrounge up for the game his mom will take all she can get.

With over 20 players who come from the state of Texas, this weekend will be a chance for family and friends to watch them play without having to make the drive to Kansas.

In a way you can consider the Coastal Carolina game a bounce-back game because they barely beat Indiana State in a game where the players will admit, they didn’t play well.

That was followed up by a loss to Coastal Carolina. The players then looked at Boston College as a game to bounce-back and they responded with a big win on the road.

Now, after a close home loss to West Virginia, they find themselves in a similar situation.

Captain Bryce Torneden said they are focusing on TCU and not letting last week play a factor.

“The biggest thing for me that's been on my mind is we can't let one loss turn into two,” Torneden said. “So, it's all about how you respond. You can't control everything, but it's definitely how you respond to some of the things that aren't necessarily dealt your way.”

Torneden has taken it on himself to make sure the team knows they have to move forward.

“I think given that leadership spot I definitely need to take advantage of that,” he said. “I need to make sure the whole team understands that mindset. We can't hold onto this. We’ve got to move forward.”

Adeniji is also a team captain and has assumed the role of keeping everyone focused on TCU. He said they also get help from Les Miles in putting a loss behind them.

“You always stay consistent and you know Coach Miles he has a gauntlet of experience and he does an amazing job of keeping us there,” Adeniji said. “So, we're excited going into this week because we know it's time for a bounce back week.”

The season has played like a roller coaster so far with the ups and downs through four games. The captains and unity council are trying to do their part and keep the player’s attention solely on Saturday’s game.

“I think a huge part of that is leadership,” Adeniji said. “You know us players on the unity council and the captains coming in are keeping everyone even, so you never get too high and never get too low.”