JayhawkSlant - Team recruiting approach results in success for Kansas coaches

When it comes to Kansas football recruiting the team effort from the coaching staff has stood out. Recruits will mention how they speak with multiple Kansas coaches during the recruiting process.

That effort has paid off and put the program in contention for a Top 40 type class.

Recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Josh Eargle said that is all by design. They wanted to get more coaches involved with each recruit and make it a group effort.

“If a young man hears from several of us, then he knows that we really, really want him,” Eargle told Jayhawk Slant. “If a young man is just hearing from one coach, then he may think he’s just on a list. I think that a lot of schools and coaches, especially on our level, want to go out and recruit a position by themselves.

“I just think that that ultimately hurts them when another school comes along, and the entire building is recruiting that young man. I just think that shows the young men how important they are for us.”

You can go up and down the commitment list as well as the recruits who are showing high interest in Kansas, and they are hearing from more than one coach. It starts with the coach who recruits the area, then a position coach and the coordinator.