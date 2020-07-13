JayhawkSlant - Team recruiting approach results in success for Kansas coaches

Team recruiting approach results in success for Kansas coaches
When it comes to Kansas football recruiting the team effort from the coaching staff has stood out. Recruits will mention how they speak with multiple Kansas coaches during the recruiting process.
That effort has paid off and put the program in contention for a Top 40 type class.
Recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Josh Eargle said that is all by design. They wanted to get more coaches involved with each recruit and make it a group effort.
“If a young man hears from several of us, then he knows that we really, really want him,” Eargle told Jayhawk Slant. “If a young man is just hearing from one coach, then he may think he’s just on a list. I think that a lot of schools and coaches, especially on our level, want to go out and recruit a position by themselves.
“I just think that that ultimately hurts them when another school comes along, and the entire building is recruiting that young man. I just think that shows the young men how important they are for us.”
You can go up and down the commitment list as well as the recruits who are showing high interest in Kansas, and they are hearing from more than one coach. It starts with the coach who recruits the area, then a position coach and the coordinator.
Eargle was officially announced as the recruiting coordinator just days before the second signing day in February. He wanted to help bring a team approach to the recruiting side and it has been noticed.
“When you look at most kids, they're going to list several coaches that are talking to them,” Eargle said about KU’s philosophy. “That's just from our composite approach to people. It's not a one-man sport, it's a team sport. And really, our team is our family, and our family is in that building. We are a family and we all help recruit our family members. That's just kind of how we've gone about it from the very beginning.”
The staff has bought in to the group effort, but Eargle points to the top when it comes to executing the plan. He said it couldn’t work without Les Miles being behind the idea.
“This really all goes back to Coach Miles's family approach,” Eargle said. “It is about everybody in the building and the unity approach of this family here at the University of Kansas. Everybody in the building recruits. We're all on the same page, and we're all recruiting towards the goal of creating, not just a football team, but a program, and a program that lasts.”
The theme for the 2021 recruiting class is #RUN21. Eargle can’t talk about specific recruits, but he likes the start the Jayhawks have had with the class and believes it will finish strong.
“We believe they can come in here and be a part of changing a culture and changing a football program that will never ever be the same,” he said. “We really believe that Run 21 class will be the best signing class in school history. And we'll continue to try to beat that every year, but this group has a special opportunity.”
Off and running!! What a GREAT day to be a JAYHAWK @KU_Football ‼️#TheBestIsYetToCome#Run21 pic.twitter.com/8LkdtRLA1x— Coach Eargle (@JoshuaEargle) July 11, 2020
Jayhawk Slant will have much more from Eargle in the upcoming days on the Kansas football recruiting front.