“I liked it a lot,” he said. “I liked the campus, and I really liked the coaching staff. Getting to talk to Les Miles was really cool. I liked how everybody treated me there, and the players were cool. I liked the atmosphere and the turnout that the spring game had.”

The three-star prospect from Cartersville (Ga) took his official visit to Kansas for the spring football game.

The Kansas staff appears to be narrowing down their early list for quarterback recruits and Tee Webb looks to be right near the top of all the names.

Kansas recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Hecklinski is the one who started contact with Webb. Offensive coordinator Les Koenning has also been active in the recruiting process.

“They've been telling me a lot how they're going to be a strong program this upcoming year and they said the future looks really good,” Webb said. “They just really want me and it's a humbling feeling. For Coach Miles to say that he wants me is a really cool thing.”

Webb learned a lot about the Kansas program from Hecklinski and Koenning before his visit. He also had a chance to sit down with Miles

“He didn’t talk to me all about football but just about me and if I thought that I could see myself at Kansas,” Webb said. “They said they liked my style of play and the way I lead my team. They said they liked my poise in the pocket and how I can make a lot of throws.”

Quarterback Miles Fallin was Webb’s host on the visit. He also spent time around a lot of the players on the team along with Fallin.

“They were really cool,” Webb said of the players. “They were super nice and asked me how my visit went and a lot of other things. They asked me how recruiting was going and got to know me.”

Webb is listed as a pro-style quarterback but said he doesn’t mind running. He already holds 20 division one offers. The Jayhawks were his first official visit and over the weekend he took a trip to Louisville.

“After Louisville I don't really have any more visits planned,” he said. “I want to visit some other places that I have offers from. Hopefully I can make my decision after those.”

Webb said he would like to make his college commitment before the end of June.

“I’m looking for great coaches who I can trust and a place where I can feel at home,” he said. “I want to feel I can live there for the next four years and get a good education. It's not all about football at the end of the day, but growing as a football player and a person.”