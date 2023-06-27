The defensive end from Midlothian, Tex., got to see the facilities and meet briefly with the coaches during his visit in April. This visit gave him a closer look at how the players interact and go through the program.

“What stood out my second time was really being able to meet the players and talk to the coaches more,” he said.

Johnson had a return visit to Kansas over the weekend. He took an unofficial visit this spring and the official visit gave him a closer look at the program.

Temerrick Johnson took his third and final official last weekend and will start narrowing things down to announce his college decision.

His host on the visit was defensive end Austin Booker.

“I learned how it's really like with the players and I was really trying to see if it's really like what the coaches said,” he said. “The players pretty much agreed and told me it was.”

Johnson is being recruited by Terry Samuel and Taiwo Onatolu for Kansas. Samuel recruits the Midlothian area and Onatolu is the position coach.

“It was with them, and they were excited,” Johnson said. “Coach O told me how he coached the defensive ends, the drills they do, how it is at practice, and he just let me know how I would fit in that defense.”

His list has been trimmed to Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Cal. He gave his thoughts on the other two finalists.

Cal: “I really like the position coach, coach So’oto. I can tell he's one of the best coaches.”

Oklahoma State: “With them it's really about their reputation. Because you think Oklahoma State, you think of the same staff. You don't really hear too much about coaches leaving or something going on with your staff and that's something I really like.”

He will announce his college commitment on Friday. He is still going over the schools with family the rest of the week.

“These next few days, I'm going to really be considering what school I want to actually commit to,” he said. “It will be between Kansas, OSU, and Cal. Right now, I'm just deciding things and talking with my dad. We are pretty much just going over things, trying to look at the pros and cons and where I would fit the best at.”