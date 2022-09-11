1) What was the most important key to the game?- My MVP is Andy Kotelnicki after re-watching the game. The offense showed some things that West Virginia simply wasn't ready for. This was the first time the Jayhawks showed the option offense for a whole game. They ran it a couple times with Jason Bean at the end of the Tennessee Tech game but not enough for West Virginia to be prepared for it. The game plan was executed close to perfection.

The offense did a little bit of everything, but not a whole lot of one thing. They ran option, quarterback designed run plays, and enough vertical routes that West Virginia was off-balance much of the game. The front seven is the strength of the West Virginia defense. KU couldn't just line up and just play the power game. For most of the night Kotelnicki turned the West Virginia defense into a guessing game. They didn't know what KU would run and there were enough wrinkles West Virginia never felt comfortable.

In fall camp Kotelnicki said putting the offense together was like a puzzle and he was trying to fit all of the pieces together. Against West Virginia the puzzle was a perfect fit. He called a great game and the offense executed it.

2) The defense got better as the game went on- The numbers weren't great giving up 501 yards, 42 points, and 6.5 yards per play. But the defense came out of the half ready to play. I don't know if Borland yelled at them, threw a clipboard against the wall, changed the scheme, or what happened.

But they looked entirely different than the first two quarters. Until JT Daniels took West Virginia on the final drive in regulation the defense only gave up seven points for the first 28 minutes of the second half.

Kenny Logan said .....

