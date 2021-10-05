Terron Kellman has a good connection to Kansas program

“We are really close and he’s like a big brother to me,” Kellman said.

“My coach is the one that posted the film and I guess Jaret and the coaches at Kansas just started talking about it,” Kellman said.

Patterson, now in the NFL with Washington, told the staff at Kansas about Kellman.

Kellman a standout back on one of the nation’s best high school teams at St. Frances has heard a lot of good things about Leipold from former Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson.

Lance Leipold is getting help from one of his former players when it comes to recruiting running back Terron Kellman.

When Patterson gave good reviews about Leipold and other members of the coaching staff to Kellman, it meant something coming from him.

“Jaret said Coach Leipold is a great man,” Kellman said. “He's a great coach. And he cares about players outside of football. He cares about how you are doing, and really like molding you into a young man and getting you ready for life.”

He continued: “It means a lot definitely because I know I'd be in good hands. If anything, I know me and my mom, and my family are comfortable with the coaching staff.”

Kellman’s talent with his St. Frances teammates were on display last Friday on ESPN. He helped his team defeat De La Salle from California, 42-28. One of his best plays was a 50-yard touchdown pulling away from the secondary.

Kellman said Leipold texted him before the game and will also call him.

“I also send Coach Leipold texts wishing him good luck too,” Kellman said.

He said the communication has come from Leipold, running back Jonathan Wallace and general manager Rob Ianello. He hopes to visit Lawrence soon and learn more about the program.

“They have talked about getting me up there,” Kellman said. “I'm going to try to get up there for a game. I want to meet the coaching staff in person, and I can’t wait to do that.”

Offers have come from Kansas, Georgia Tech, and Boston College. Kellman said the interest is still coming in and he knows what he is looking for when it comes to picking a school.

“I just want a place to call home,” he said. “Football is important, but honestly getting a great education is too. I want a school I can get a great education and have that family-like environment.”