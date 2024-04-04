Kansas wide receiver coach Terrence Samuel returns a lot of firepower ahead of the 2024 season, as all three of 2023’s starters are looking to sustain their success. Samuel discussed his returning production, including Doug Emilien and Keaton Kubecka. He talked about what he is doing to keep them ready and how his younger players are doing after practice on Thursday.

Leadership a big priority for returners

As Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold and Quentin Skinner look for another successful year, there has been a big emphasis on what they can bring to the table as leaders. Samuel has loved the buy-in he has gotten from his starters on that front, as sometimes wide receivers are not the easiest people to convince to give a lot of attention to the younger players in the room. “Most of the time I'm dealing with divas and, you know, with my wideouts,” Samuel said. “So, you know, that leadership component, I'm always trying to work that in them. And now, you know, like I said, L.J. stepped into it, you know, of course Luke stepped into it, Skinner stepped into it. It's been pleasant to be able to just sit back and watch these guys push.” What impresses Samuel the most is that he sees that the trio cares a lot about the legacy they will leave behind. “They push themselves, they push other guys behind them,” Samuel said. “When they leave, I think they're going to feel like the place, the wide receiver room is going to be in a good place moving forward.”

Samuel has an experienced group returning and wants to see more from the younger players

Receivers spending time in Jim Zebrowski’s room

Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski has played host to a couple of veteran wide receivers in his quarterback room as spring practices continue on. For Samuel, getting the perspective of the quarterbacks is the next step for his experienced wide receiver group. “The biggest thing at the moment is I'm trying to get them to understand what the quarterback sees,” Samuel said. “When you start to understand from the quarterback's perspective and how you run a route, you get yourself open a little bit easier and, you know, and timing wise, you're right there when the quarterback needs you.” Having them sit in with Zebrowski also simply gives the core group of receivers something new, as they have already sat in a lot of meetings with Samuel. "It gets to the point where hopefully we can just put them in the quarterback room for a little bit and let them just hear and watch film and do all those things,” Samuel said. “That's another way to try to help speed up the process for older guys because they're tired of me.”



Samuel expecting more from younger receivers

The receivers that are lower on the depth chart are getting some more opportunities than they might have expected coming into spring practice with Arnold sidelined with an injury. Samuel is hoping to see more from the players that are getting extra opportunities. "They're doing good, but you know, right now I'm in a Billy Goats Gruff mentality with some of my young guys," Samuel said. “I need them to start making more plays. I don't think we've caught the ball as well as I wanted to.” Along with Samuel looking for more playmaking ability, he also needs his players to be more fluent with the playbook. “What they don't know, we're finding out,” Samuel said. “They've got to understand, you got to study the plays. You got to be on top of it, because here's the opportunity. You're going to make a good reputation or a bad reputation off this one opportunity. But the young guys, I think they're embracing it, but they just got to continue to come.”

Doug Emilien and Keaton Kubecka updates