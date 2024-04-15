“They were just expressing that to me and how big that is,” he said. “And they were saying at a lot of schools, that's probably not going to be the case. I could come in and have a role as a freshman. That's going to be big.”

The Jayhawks are set to lose a lot of their two-deep after the upcoming season and that could be a good opportunity for a young receiver.

“I would say what stood out to me was, knowing that most of the receivers are going to be seniors next year,” Shelton said. “That stood out to me big because Coach Samuel and Coach Leipold, they told me that if I come to KU, I could be playing my freshman year.”

One thing that caught his attention was how many receivers will leave the roster after the 2024 season.

Shelton took in a lot of information about the KU football program and learned about the academic side.

Samuel visited Ranchview High School earlier in the year and offered Shelton. The two have built a good relationship and that is one reason the Jayhawks got an early visit from Shelton.

“Coach Samuel came to my school at the end of January and offered me,” Shelton said. “Since then, me and him have had a great relationship ever since. He's a veteran coach. He's been coaching for a very long time and that's very good to know. He's a good person, for sure.”

Shelton was hosted by Keaton Kubecka, who is also a receiver from Texas. He met several players and got their view of the program.

“I got a good vibe from when he first picked me up,” Shelton said. “He just told me about himself, told me that he's from Westlake. It was good to know and being around him and the team. Everybody was just welcoming, and it was very good to just be around the team. It was definitely good for me.”

During the visit he learned about the new stadium renovations at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The stadium is under construction and will be a project over $400 million.

“They let me know that if I was to choose KU, all the facilities are going to be brand new,” Shelton said. “We'll be the first people to play in the new stadium.”

Shelton said one of the key factors in choosing a school will come down to academics. He liked the academic support Kansas gives the student/athletes and met with advisors.

In two weeks, he will visit Nebraska and has official visits with Texas Tech and Houston in June.

“I'm looking for a good relationship with my position coach, the head coach and offensive coordinator,” he said. “I’m looking for an offense that I can shine and help the program win. The academic side is very important to me because if football doesn't work out, it's going to be a backup plan. I would say the academics, my relationship with the OC, the head coach, my position coach are all important things for me.”