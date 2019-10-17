We are back in the studio and this time we return with a football-driven podcast.

We talk about the Dearmon effect, reaction from the players on the new offensive coordinator, and breakdown the Texas game.

Special guest Geoff Ketchum from Orangebloods.com joins to give his take from the Texas side. We give our own predictions on the game.

There are some new developments on the recruiting trail that have just happened and we cover all the news.

KU commit Caleb Taylor joins us to talk about his season and in just a few months he will be moving to Lawrence.

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant podcast below.