Cole Anthony Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

ADIDAS GAUNTLET FINALE: Bossi's scouting notebook During the first of July's three live periods, I split my time between Nike's Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. and the Adidas Gauntlet Finale in New York City. After five days of great basketball, I have some awards to hand out. MORE: The Evans Awards from UA Challenge

REMEMBER ME?

I wouldn't really blame Matthew Hurt f he felt a little overlooked. He's dominated on the Adidas Gauntlet for the last two years and hasn't really gotten a lot of credit for doing so. He crushed it with USA Basketball and for whatever reason seemed to have his efficient production questioned. Well, he was the best player that I saw at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale and as far as I'm concerned, he backed up his top five ranking. Hurt is a tremendous jump shooter and has a high skill level, but I liked the way he competed and fought on both ends of the floor. There's a reason that guys like Bill Self, John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski are constantly sitting courtside when Hurt takes the floor.

HE'S GOT NEXT

We've nailed N'Faly Dante's top five in the class of 2020 ranking. At he same time, of the top 2020 kids that I was able to see last week, he played the best when I watched. Hitting the floor with an outstanding MoKan Elite team, Dante took his game to a new level and played with energy and passion on both ends. He's a gigantic kid with speed, athleticism and much better touch than most have given him credit for. So far, Kansas, LSU and Oregon have gotten the most mentions when people talk about his recruitment, but Dante hasn't indicated any favorites to this point. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD