The Cassidy Awards: The Circuit League IV

IRVING, Texas - The Circuit League IV event in suburban Dallas has come and gone,, and the weekend that was in North Texas featured a number of highly touted prospects showcasing their craft. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand at the event and highlights some of the more noteworthy performances of the weekend below.

THE HEADLINERS

George’s high-level game is no secret, but the five-star guard really shined in a Sunday matchup between his Southern Assault team and a Vegas elite squad led by five-star point guard Dior Johnson. George scored 24 points on an unofficial 7 -of-13 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds and knocking down a couple clutch shots down the stretch to seal a 79-75 victory. George’s ability as a scorer has never been in question, but the fact that he was able to shine from facilitating and rebounding standpoints against top-flight competition was encouraging. He certainly lived up to his five-star billing. Where he might land: George has narrowed his list to include just Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas and Kentucky. The Longhorns seem to have a slight edge as things stand.

No guard at the event was as smooth as Johnson, whose handle is as tight and effortless as they come. He finished Saturday’s tilt with Team Trae Young with 19 points but failed to shine from a facilitation standpoint. He improved on his showing on Sunday, however, showcasing the same elite ball-handling while scoring 23 points and dishing out an unofficial six assists against George’s Southern Assault squad. When at his best, the Vegas Elite star impacts games in numerous ways and boasts a confident and consistent pull-up jumper to go along with high-level court vision and an elite motor. Where he might land: Most assume Johnson will opt to join the professional ranks after high school, but, on Saturday, he emphatically stated that college is a real option. Kentucky, Alabama, Oregon and Washington are in the mix.

THE STOCK RISERS

Yohan Traore (Rivals.com)

Allen continues to cement his status as Florida’s top sophomore, as the E1T1 Elite star shined all weekend long. He attracted a major crowd to a 16U court on Saturday afternoon and didn’t disappoint those who walked over to take a look. The 2023 guard plays with incredible pace but remains in control at all times. He also boasts freakish athleticism and seems to almost always make the right pass. Allen’s jumper is getting more consistent and his trajectory is encouraging to say the least. He finished with 32 points and a handful of assists in a comfortable victory over Vegas Elite and will likely debut in the top 20 of the 2023 rankings when they refresh next month. Where he might land: Allen just landed an offer from Stanford. He’s interested in the Cardinal along with Illinois, LSU and Virginia Tech. Florida will likely get involved soon. It’s much too early to guess which school may land the talented guard, as his offer list will grow exponentially this year.

Keyonte George gets most of the shine when people discuss Southern Assault, but Traore is playing like a guy that deserves to make a splash in this week’s rankings update. Traore, who has progressed as a defender and a ball-handler in the last year is a long, impressive athlete with a sky-high upside that he’ll realize as he becomes more versatile and reliable with his back to the basket. Where he might land: Following Sunday’s game, Traore said he plans to visit Texas, Kansas, Tennessee and UC Santa Barbara when the time comes. It seems as though he’s most familiar with the Longhorns and Jayhawks, however.

Shelby is certainly not afraid to let it fly. Sometimes that can lead to inefficiency. Other times, it can lead to a scoring spree. Shelby showed flashes of the latter on both Saturday and Sunday and has the upside of a player that deserves to move a bit from his current No. 145 ranking. The Vanderbilt commit still needs to cut down on bad shots and develop as a defender, but he certainly has the court-vision, confidence and the scoring prowess to make an impact on the SEC. Overall, it was a good weekend for the three-star point guard. Where he might land: Shelby is committed to Vanderbilt.

THE PLEASANT SURPRISES

Ven-Allen Lubin (Rivals.com)

Lubin had a big weekend at the Cricut League event and was possibly at his best when his Southeast Elite team needed him most. With star Ernest Udeh in foul trouble on Sunday afternoon, Lubin poured in 24 points to lead his team to a victory. Lubin showcased an elite motor and high-level athleticism while converting a handful of putback dunks and fighting for offensive rebounds every trip down. The 6-foot-6 wing needs to become a better shooter from long range, but Lubin attacks the game like an absolute dog and is a willing defender to boot. Where he might land: Lubin holds offers from programs such as Iowa State, Alabama, Florida and St John’s.

KADEN COOPER

Cooper’s motor jumped off the page as he helped lead Team Trae Young to victory over Vegas Elite, but it quickly became clear that the Oklahoma-based prospect is more than just effort and quickness. The 6-foot-5 wing was extremely efficient in a 10-point, five-rebound performance and followed that up with another solid game on Sunday. Cooper comes equipped with a quick first step and the ability to finish with either hand. And while he didn’t attempt many 3-pointers he made the ones he did. Cooper took almost no bad shots and played within his team’s offense extremely well. Where he might land: Oklahoma State, SMU, Tulsa and DePaul have offered Cooper but it seems like he’ll see his list of options grow during the live period.

Storr absolutely went off in Vegas Elite’s tightly contested game against Team Trae Young, finishing the contest with a team-high 22 points on an unofficial 9-for-11 shooting performance. Storr showed the ability to guard multiple positions in addition to an ability to get to the hoop and finish at the rack. All in all, the three-star guard was one of the weekend’s most pleasant surprises, as he wowed with athleticism and efficiency. Where he might land: A former Illinois commit, Storr has some mid-major options but will likely attract more offers this summer. There’s no telling which schools will emerge as options.

