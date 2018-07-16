CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Under Armour ran its UA Challenge during the first live period as some of the best from the 2019 class descended upon the Peach State. Handing out our awards, we spotlight the highlight performances from

Precious Achiuwa was the prime catalyst for his New Heights’ run throughout the week. While he did attempt 14 3-point jumpers, it was his ability to slice to the basket using his unique body control that really stood out. Achiuwa got to the line over 40 times this week and made over 60 percent of his field goal attempts. He looks the part and plays like it, cementing his standing as a top-10 prospect in the 2019 class. UConn, Pitt, St. John’s and Kansas, among others, continue to prioritize Achiuwa.

BEST IN THEIR NEW DIGS