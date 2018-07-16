The Evans Awards: UA Challenge
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
RELATED: Anthony Edwards makes his case for No. 1 in Atlanta
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Under Armour ran its UA Challenge during the first live period as some of the best from the 2019 class descended upon the Peach State. Handing out our awards, we spotlight the highlight performances from
Will Baker,Precious AchiuwaandDontaie Allen.
MOST IMPRESSIVE
Precious Achiuwa was the prime catalyst for his New Heights’ run throughout the week. While he did attempt 14 3-point jumpers, it was his ability to slice to the basket using his unique body control that really stood out. Achiuwa got to the line over 40 times this week and made over 60 percent of his field goal attempts. He looks the part and plays like it, cementing his standing as a top-10 prospect in the 2019 class. UConn, Pitt, St. John’s and Kansas, among others, continue to prioritize Achiuwa.
BEST IN THEIR NEW DIGS
Will Baker made the switch to the Under Armour circuit this month and he started the weekend off with a bang, showing off parts to his game that had never been seen before. The lefty has battled through injuries this spring, but now fully healthy and unleashed, Baker showed off his entire repertoire. He facilitated his team’s half-court offense, ran high-ball screen sets and knocked down jumpers to the perimeter. It was all impressive considering his height.
For the complete breakdown, click here.