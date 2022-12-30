By all accounts it looks like the entire coaching staff will return. They will move forward with a good strength and conditioning program led by Matt Gildersleeve. There is an organizational structure in place now for KU to continue their success.

Things like strength and conditioning, the inside recruiting department, the coaching staff, and everything that is part of the day-to-day operations that runs Kansas football. The one thing the football program needed more than anything was consistency, structure and organization.

I have covered KU football for 23 years and seen every facet of the program. That includes the good and bad. This program is moving in the right direction and the foundation has been laid. When I say that I am not talking about what fans see on a TV screen. I am talking about everything that is involved in the program that you don’t see.

Over the last few weeks Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said the program is ahead of schedule on more than one occasion. The Jayhawks went into this season with a projected win total of three games according to the oddsmakers. They doubled expectations and qualified for a bowl.

The transfer portal and recruiting has changed how staffs are built. Kansas has a very good internal staff that does a lot of homework and research on prospective players.

“You have people back in the office that are getting the first eyes and evaluation and they do a lot of evaluation for us,” Leipold said. “Rob Ianello is our general manager, Grant Murray, our director of player personnel, Billy Bonneau, our assistant director of player personnel, Scott Aligo, Greg Svarczkopf are some of our guys in our recruiting department that as things start, we get some first eyes on it. We have analyst that are not on the road that do a lot of film breakdown, but they're able to get eyes on film as well.”

Everything is in place from all angles of the Kansas football program to build on the success they had this season. This is what the players needed. Some of them had four or five different position coaches in their career at Kansas. Now they can build with the consistency Leipold has installed in the program.

The culture is in place and the players bought into the system. They believe they are never out of game, no matter the score. They came from 25 points down in the Liberty Bowl to force triple overtime.

“I told Kenny (Logan) that I'm never done until the game is over,” linebacker Rich Miller said. “I don't care if we are down by 100, I'm not done. You're going to have to take me off the field, I'm going to have to be hurt or something, I'm not done. I'm going to give my all.”

That was the demeanor the team played with for 13 games. They never quit and were able to accomplish something no team has done in 14 years. The Kansas fans got to pack their bags over the holidays and head to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks faithful showed up in good numbers and supported the team.

KU AD Travis Goff asked the fan base to paint the town crimson and blue. And they did. Downtown and Beale Street was dominated by Jayhawk fans.

The expectations will be different. Kansas returns 90 percent of their production including 10 starters on offense. The Big 12 schedule is expected to be released soon and people will start looking over the opponents predicting the win total for 2023. The times are changing for KU football.

“I feel like we came into the season the way that I planned after the last game last year, but after this game, now the standards are higher,” Jalon Daniels said. “We can't look back at this year and say, all right, this is where we want to be. It's not. So now it's time to look back on this year, take the mistakes away from this year, see how we can grow from this year. Made a lot of mistakes and I feel like going into next year we're going to have that chip on our shoulder and we're definitely going to hit the ground running.”