“I usually play safety, but I like hitting, so I think it's a good fit for me,” Betts said. “The Hawk is like a DB/linebacker. So, we help on the pass and the run. We're like an extra linebacker in this defense. It is like a hybrid position.”

When Torneden needs a break, he will be backed up by Nate Betts, whose names surfaced often as having a good fall camp. Betts, a junior college transfer from Blinn College moved into the role in spring.

The Hawk will line up all over the field and take on different responsibilities. Senior Bryce Torneden was the perfect fit for the position, and he has experience after playing the nickel position last year.

In the new defensive scheme D.J. Eliot will use, there is a position called the Hawk. In standard terms it might be labeled, half-safety, half-linebacker.

Betts redshirted last year and put a lot of work in the off-season to get on the field. The staff talked to him about moving to the Hawk spot and he didn’t hesitate if it meant getting a chance to play.

“They told me they wanted to move me, and I was ready for it,” he said. “I'm ready to compete in any position they want me. I will do anything to help my team win.”

Betts, who was an all-state quarterback in high school, said he is learning the position fast. A lot of that has to do with working with Torneden.

“It's actually good to be behind Bryce because he's really a good person and he has set the tone,” Betts said. “I really like working with him and competing. I put in a lot of work. I mean, I never settle for less. I always try to put my best effort into everything I do.”

His hard work paid off when the depth chart came out, he was listed in the two-deep. The Hawk position practices with the safeties, not the linebackers. They have to play physical enough to help with run support, but athletic enough to drop into coverage.

The secondary is expected to be one of the strengths of the team. Last year the defense finished eighth in the country in forcing turnovers and Betts said they hope to continue that trend.

“In camp we've gotten a lot of turnovers,” he said. “We've had a lot of strip attempts, fumble recoveries, a lot of picks, and we're all swarming to the ball. I really like how the secondary has come along.”