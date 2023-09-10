The Kansas defense put together one of their best performances in the Lance Leipold era during their 34-23 win over Illinois. For the first time since a 2009 win at UTEP, the Jayhawks recorded six sacks, making for a long night for Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.

The defense got off to a strong start, as the Illini only ran 14 plays in the first quarter. It all started with the ability for the Jayhawks to stop the run. Illinois only picked up 21 yards on the ground in the first quarter.

“It just shows that that they won't be able to run the ball as much on us as they thought they would,” defensive end Jereme Robinson said.

Robinson recorded two sacks in the game, making him the leader in sacks for the team this season with three. After the Jayhawks lost Lonnie Phelps to the draft, Robinson has stepped into the leading pass-rusher role nicely.

Robinson also embraced the opportunity to stack up with Illinois’ defense, who was going to bring a high level of physicality on the other side of the ball.

“Coach Borland said just two days ago about trying to beat out their defense,” Robinson said. “Their d-tackles are really good, and we just need to outplay them, and that's what we're focusing on.”