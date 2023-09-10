The Jayhawks defense came up with big plays against Illinois
The Kansas defense put together one of their best performances in the Lance Leipold era during their 34-23 win over Illinois. For the first time since a 2009 win at UTEP, the Jayhawks recorded six sacks, making for a long night for Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.
The defense got off to a strong start, as the Illini only ran 14 plays in the first quarter. It all started with the ability for the Jayhawks to stop the run. Illinois only picked up 21 yards on the ground in the first quarter.
“It just shows that that they won't be able to run the ball as much on us as they thought they would,” defensive end Jereme Robinson said.
Robinson recorded two sacks in the game, making him the leader in sacks for the team this season with three. After the Jayhawks lost Lonnie Phelps to the draft, Robinson has stepped into the leading pass-rusher role nicely.
Robinson also embraced the opportunity to stack up with Illinois’ defense, who was going to bring a high level of physicality on the other side of the ball.
“Coach Borland said just two days ago about trying to beat out their defense,” Robinson said. “Their d-tackles are really good, and we just need to outplay them, and that's what we're focusing on.”
Head coach Lance Leipold was eager to give his secondary their props for giving the defensive line more time to get to Altmyer. Illinois started the game 1-of-4 passing, as the secondary established their presence early.
“The pass rush was amazing tonight,” safety Kenny Logan said. “We couldn’t do it without those guys. But we hyped ourselves up all week to make sure we played physical football and make sure we’re doing our jobs on the back end.”
The defensive line was rotating frequently, and Austin Booker got a chance to impact the game with two sacks of his own. He also put a big hit on Altmyer on a 2-point conversion play that resulted in him getting ejected.
Leipold was unsure how to appeal the resulting first half suspensions for Booker and Cobee Bryant immediately after the game. Should the suspensions hold, Kansas’ depth will be tested in week three.
An injury to Taiwan Berryhill created a large volume of snaps for Bowling Green transfer JB Brown. Brown helped out on Mello Dotson’s interception by tipping the pass, and also recorded a sack.
Stepping in for the remainder of the game following Bryant’s ejection was Kwinton Lassiter, who got his second interception of the season to seal the game.
“It’s nothing surprising when he makes plays like that because he’s always ready,” Logan said. "Any time his number is called, he’s ready to go. Those plays he made, I see them all the time at practice so I’m not surprised by that at all.”
Even as the Jayhawks show that they can be a good defensive team when they are missing pieces, Robinson hopes they can avoid these situations in the future.
“That's most of the stuff we're going to clean up next week is just keeping our head up, wrapping up," he said.