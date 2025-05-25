The Jayhawks wait until Monday to see their next destination

The baseball team will gather on Monday morning as a team and watch the NCAA selection show at 11 a.m.

There are several sites making their predictions and the most popular has the Jayhawks headed to the Fayetteville Regional. We won't know until the backets are released but that is the trend.

Arkansas finished second in the SEC behind Texas. In the latest D1 Baseball rankings they are ranked fifth and hold the same spot in the RPI.

Here are the latest NCAA projections and where the Jayhawks could land.