The Jayhawks wait until Monday to see their next destination

The baseball team will gather on Monday morning as a team and watch the NCAA selection show at 11 a.m.
There are several sites making their predictions and the most popular has the Jayhawks headed to the Fayetteville Regional. We won't know until the backets are released but that is the trend.
Arkansas finished second in the SEC behind Texas. In the latest D1 Baseball rankings they are ranked fifth and hold the same spot in the RPI.
Here are the latest NCAA projections and where the Jayhawks could land.
D1 Baseball Projections
D1 Baseball has the Jayhawks travelling to Arkansas to play in the Fayetteville Regional. Here is how they predict the regional lineup.
#1- Arkansas VS #4- Little Rock
#2- Kansas VS #3 Creighton
Baseball America Projections
Baseball America mixes things up and has Kansas travelling to Knoxville, where Tennessee would be the top seed.
The Volunteers are ranked #21 in the latest D1 Baseball poll and #13 in the RPI. Here is what Baseball America projects:
#1- Tennessee VS #4- Binghamton
#2- Kansas VS #3- East Tennessee State
On3 Projections
On3 has the Jayhawks in another regional hosted by an SEC team. They are the only publication projecting Kansas in the Athens Regional.
Georgia is ranked 10th in the Top 25 poll but is sitting as the #2 overall team in the live RPI.
#1- Georgia VS #4- Bryant
#2- Kansas VS #3- Stetson
Just Baseball Projections
Just Baseball agrees with Baseball America who the Jayhawks would play in the first game, but a different regional.
They have KU as the number two seed in the Fayetteville Regional:
#1- Arkansas VS #4- Holy Cross
#2- Kansas VS #3- East Tennessee State
11 Point 7 Projections
11Point7 is a popular college baseball podcast with three hosts. All three staff members predicted Kansas to be in the Arkansas regional.
And all three have the Jayhawks facing Creighton in the first round.
Arkansas is the top seed and two have them playing Little Rock and one lists North Dakota State as the first round opponent.