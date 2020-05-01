“It felt like being at home just talking to them,” he said. “The coaches always made me feel like I was at home. They always made me feel like I was up there from the beginning. They always reassured me that they'd be my family and every step of the way they were there for me.”

Amaya gave the coaches his verbal commitment with the offensive staff watching. Once again, the group effort in recruiting paid off. There are coaches like Brent Dearmon and Wallace who have ties to Alabama and Meadows is the offensive line. Dearmon has been recruiting parts of the state and Meadows gave a helping hand.

“I asked Coach Dearmon if we could get a group FaceTime with the whole offensive coaching staff,” Amaya said. “I text him last night if we could FaceTime with all the offensive staff. He got it set up and everybody was excited. Coach Miles was yelling. Coach Meadows put on a wig. It was a great time.”

The offensive lineman from Alabama, who has been a long-time target of the Kansas coaching staff, delivered his message to the group on FaceTime.

The three-star lineman from Russellville had offers from Kansas, Illinois, Tulane, Navy, and several other colleges. He started his high school career as an interior lineman and then moved to left tackle. His future at the college level could be back on the inside.

“I'm going to be a center,” Amaya said. “I think I’m going to have a chance to play either my freshman or sophomore year. I'm going to go in and be able to compete. What they like about my film is I'm a dude that just enjoys being on the football field. You can tell when I'm on the field, I'm having fun and smiling ear to ear when I'm dominating.

“If I'm on the field, I'm happy and I'm ready to dominate. It's just an environment I am always comfortable in.”

Amaya has experience playing several positions along the line and has practiced center in high school. He has the athletic ability to project as a center and it is something he is ready for.

“I've practiced it a lot,” he said about playing center. “I always knew going to the next level, if I wanted to play Power Five football I'd have to play center. In high school, I can get away with playing tackle because it’s out of necessity, but I'm better fit as an interior guy. I'm comfortable playing interior and I've been interior for a long time. I’ve been practicing snapping the ball a lot. It's just a bunch of muscle memory and getting used to it.”

Now that he has his future home decided, Amaya is looking forward to getting back on the football field. He has his senior year to look forward to, and then preparing for his time at Kansas.

“Honestly, the first thing that came to my mind is I'm committed,” he said. “I'm 100% dedicated to a program, and it's time to get to work. The work is just starting for me as a Jayhawk. I need to get ready for the next level. All that's really going through my head is I need to up the level of work I've been doing. My mindset is, ‘we can celebrate for a second, but I need to get right back to work.’”