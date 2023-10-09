“The backup was more of a scrambler, the starter was more of a drop back,” Booker said. “So we knew what to think about when each one was in.”

Austin Booker, who had two tackles for loss and a forced fumble, was prepared for either quarterback to take the field.

“Their starter has been injured,” Leipold said. “They bring him back. They think he's going to play so they're probably getting him reps and then all of a sudden in the first quarter he shut down again and that's very similar to what went through last week.”

Leipold, after the quarterback situation that he faced last week against Texas, felt UCF’s quarterback controversy helped his defense a lot.

Kansas’ defense stepped up in a big way on their way to a 51-22 win over UCF. They shut down a UCF offense that was averaging over 500 yards a game coming into the match up. UCF was put in a tough spot when quarterback John Rhys Plumlee got injured in his first start back from injury, but their offense had been successful with Timmy McClain as their quarterback filling in.

Leipold, recognized the challenges UCF faced at quarterback, did not want to take credit away from how his defense stepped up to the plate.

"Those deep vertical shots and all that, we didn't see as many of those but you can still see the times where they're really dangerous with speed and quickness and I thought we did a good job of corralling them in and holding some of that together,” Leipold said.

One of the reasons that UCF was able to average over 500 yards a game before Saturday was their tempo. The Jayhawks spent all week preparing for the fast-paced offense.

“Tempo was a big emphasis and I thought we responded really well to that,” Booker said. "Getting off the ball while there was tempo was a struggle for us, but I feel like we got with them this week.”

A big reason that they were able to have success rushing the passer was because they have been subbing a lot of players in and out on the front seven throughout the season. Brian Borland took advantage by bringing in fresh players every time UCF made a substitution.

That depth has paid off for the defense all season.

“It says a lot when you’ve got people behind you that can do the same thing that you can or even better, you can just play your hardest and then just sub in the next person,” Booker said.

Booker made a big play in the first half as UCF was in Kansas territory before halftime, as he came off the edge and stripped McClain. DJ Withers picked up the ball for Kansas, and that play sealed the first half shutout.

The Knights had been running the ball with a lot of success coming into Saturday, but the Jayhawks continued to make the plays that may not show up on the highlights, but kept the run game in check.

Earlier in the week, it came out that Cobee Bryant was the No.1 graded run defender in the country according to PFF. He backed that up with seven solo tackles. Bryant was not the only one who had a good tackling performance on the day, and Leipold was very satisfied with the tackling.

“I thought we tackled pretty well today,” Leipold said. "First of all, credit our defense for flying around tackling well.”