Kansas ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in several defensive categories in 2022. But 2023 saw a big turnaround.

The Jayhawks defense should get a lot of credit for helping the team get to eight wins. It might be the story of the 2023 season.

In August when fall camp started the coordinators held a pre-camp press conference and defensive coordinator Brian Borland said, “we are done being the weak link.”

When you look at the improvement the football program has made under Lance Leipold most people will talk about the offense. In 2022 the Jayhawks offense carried them through several games, and it was a unique style and scheme that earned them a lot of headlines.

The defense finished the season ranked fourth in the league in total defense and sixth scoring defense.

“I like to think obviously it's the credit to the players because it's a lot of the same players, so their willingness to do more, and to do what it takes,” Borland said. “Obviously we identified some things we needed to do better and just an overall mindset of how we're going to go about things, and they bought into that and done a really good job.”

A lot of credit is given to the offense because of the style they play. It is a diverse offense that features a lot of alignments, motions, shifts, and can move the ball multiple ways. But the defense quietly put together the best numbers the Jayhawks have seen in several years.

It has been 10 years since the defense put up statistics like they did this season. In 2013 the Jayhawks finished second in the Big 12 in total defense.

“It's just the nature of things in most cases where you're going to have to know things about yourself and it's just not always going to get as much notoriety,” Borland said. “So, that's okay. We kind of call ourselves the dark side sometimes where you got to do a great job, but it flies under the radar sometimes and not all the time.”

The Jayhawks technically lost four starters on the defensive line and there were question marks going into the season. They addressed needs through the transfer portal, and it paid off. Devin Phillips played the most snaps of the interior linemen and Austin Booker was a first team All-Big 12 selection.

The coaches did a good job if mixing in the players from the portal with the returning to produce the best defense KU has seen in a decade.

Borland likes what he saw from the defense in 2023 but there is still room to grow.

“I think we know that we've certainly really improved this year, but I also know that we know that there's still a lot more that we can do,” he said. “But I can't really take credit for that. I really give the credit to our players who have really bought into what it is we're trying to do and what we've identified. From that standpoint, we've made big strides, but we're far from the end product.”