There are offensive coordinators all over the country who run systems that are labeled by a name. You have the Air Raid, West Coast offense, Flexbone, Spread, and several others that are called something specific.

The Jayhawks run a unique system that does not have a specific name according to Andy Kotelnicki. But is has a description. I asked him what he would call it.

“The Kansas offense,” he said. “I don't have a name for it. If I'm going to give you the elevator pitch, I'll tell you it's a multiple pro-style offense that uses spread concepts. That's the elevator pitch.”

He changes the scheme and play-calling to match and opponent. Each set is designed for his players and hinted some of it has an NFL flavor.

“Emphasis on multiple,” he said. “Emphasis on pro-style in the sense that we use a lot of different personnel groupings and put them in positions to be successful, just like you would see on Sundays.”

Starting wide receiver Luke Grimm says there is no name for the offense, but he describes it after Kotelnicki.

“I would just say it is the Kotelnicki offense,” Grimm said. “Because I've never seen anything like it before and I still haven't seen anything like it.”