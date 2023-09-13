The KU offense is unique and still looking for a name
There are offensive coordinators all over the country who run systems that are labeled by a name. You have the Air Raid, West Coast offense, Flexbone, Spread, and several others that are called something specific.
The Jayhawks run a unique system that does not have a specific name according to Andy Kotelnicki. But is has a description. I asked him what he would call it.
“The Kansas offense,” he said. “I don't have a name for it. If I'm going to give you the elevator pitch, I'll tell you it's a multiple pro-style offense that uses spread concepts. That's the elevator pitch.”
He changes the scheme and play-calling to match and opponent. Each set is designed for his players and hinted some of it has an NFL flavor.
“Emphasis on multiple,” he said. “Emphasis on pro-style in the sense that we use a lot of different personnel groupings and put them in positions to be successful, just like you would see on Sundays.”
Starting wide receiver Luke Grimm says there is no name for the offense, but he describes it after Kotelnicki.
“I would just say it is the Kotelnicki offense,” Grimm said. “Because I've never seen anything like it before and I still haven't seen anything like it.”
The Jayhawks give opposing defenses a lot to digest on game film. There are multiple formations, personnel groupings, pre-shift motions, and a lot of things that make a defensive coordinator spend extra hours in the film room preparing.
As complex as it looks, Grimm says it is simple once you learn the core principles.
“We've got lots of motions, lots of shifts, and lots of different personnel packages that put a lot of stress on defenses, especially ones that we're about to play,” Grimm said. “But as far as keeping it simple for us, we run it so much and the terminology is so similar to stuff we already do to where it is always simple.”
Kotelnicki will not take all the credit. The players still must learn the system and understand it. And the position coaches must make sure their individual players understand their role. With 10 starters and a lot of experience returning it makes it easier to add plays to an already complex playbook.
After the Jayhawks defeated Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said Kansas used formations and plays they have yet to show on film.
“Like the little wrinkles and I use the word “little” to us because on the other side of the ball those can seem very big and stressful,” Kotelnicki said. “I know that he (Bielema) had commented on the different splits and alignments that we would use with linemen and different people and that's a big deal to them. To us it's just we’ve got to walk through it a couple of times and say, here's how it's going to look and then we're going.”
He continued: “You can't get to letter Z unless you get through the rest of the alphabet before that, and you can't get to the rest of the alphabet unless you got the guys coming back like we do. We're able to do the things that we do because of the players that we have and a number of them that have come back and the experience.”
Kansas enters the game against Nevada ranked 10th in scoring offense and fifth in the country in rushing. The KU fans have enjoyed watching the offense no matter what you want to call it.
“I don't have a name for it,” Kotelnicki said. “Come up with one. I'm open for ideas.”