Rutgers is 1-1 heading into the game against the Jayhawks and they have played a wide range of teams in their first two games. Defensive coordinator Jay Niemann said Kansas has similarities to Texas State and Ohio State.

“They are pretty similar offensively to the first two teams that we played in a lot of ways,” Niemann said. “And not so much in others. They have big line splits at least they have shown that up-front. They have big offensive lineman who are strong guys.”

The Jayhawks had a good running the football against Central Michigan and that caught Niemann’s attention. He also likes what he sees from the skill players.

“In my opinion they have good skill offensively, a couple running backs, and several wide receivers I think are pretty dynamic with the ball,” Niemann said. “I’m not sure how other people look at it but when I turned the film on I have been impressed with a lot of the skill guys they have on offense.”

Something else that caught Niemann’s attention was the debut of Pooka Williams in the Kansas backfield. The true freshman had 125 yards on 14 carries and gave the offense life in the second half.

“He’s a guy with a little bit different gear back there,” he said of Williams. “He is dynamic and elusive. He makes things happen that schematically shouldn’t happen because of his ability to make people miss and get around a corner or the edge. He can stick it up inside and then bounce it out and do things normal backs that can’t make that play.”

Niemann said he likes the way the Kansas quarterbacks have managed the game and mentioned they will take shots down the field. He also might have slightly shown his hand how they might try to defend the Kansas offense.

“Like any offense I guess, their pass game is relative to how well they are running the ball,” he said. “They have been able to run the ball significantly and successfully the first two games. Obviously that opens up the pass game more. We have to do a good job of trying to make them one dimensional if we can. That will be a challenge.”