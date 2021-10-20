The latest JayhawkSlant.com Commit Tracker Grows By One

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/22/21 Video: LINK Quotable: "I decided a few days ago,” M.J. Rice told JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday afternoon (8/10/21). “I didn’t make it public, but I decided that Kansas was the spot for me to be. Kansas is the best place for me, because of the environment they have and the vibe that the coaching staff has. They are very loyal and are like a big family. Kansas is like a big family, and I want to be part of that family. I just want to be part of that family, so together, we can do something great.”

Chances: COMMITTED Visit: 10/8/21 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Michigan, Florida, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Alabama, UCLA, Miami, Baylor, and Overtime Elite The Skinny: "Ernest Udeh has had a terrific start to the travel season for Southeast Elite and recently earned a spot in the Rivals150. After watching him this weekend, No. 115 might not be high enough. At 6-foot-10, he’s a totally dominant force in the paint on both ends. He’s quick off his feet around the rim and can move his feet to pick in switches. Nobody caught more lobs for dunks this weekend either. Georgia, Miami, and Seton Hall recently offered. Expect that list to grow in a hurry." Dan McDonald Rivals.com

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/10/21 and Late Night in the Phog Video: LINK Quotable: “I’d like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Kansas,” said Gradey Dick back on March 3. “Obviously growing up here, I kind of followed them and obviously my siblings coming here, so I had an early connection with that, but I kind of kept that in the back of my mind as I kind of went through my recruiting just to kind of have a mature lookout on everything. And I just kind of realized the past couple of months that it's still going to be my home and that's where I want to be at."