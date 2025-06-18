The latest Portal Tracker and some other names to follow

Brody Pfannenstiel picked up an offer from Kansas after his camp performance. He will be back on campus soon.
For the very latest on big man Ege Demir, come inside.
Nakwaine Carter saw a bond with the players and coaches on his visit to KU. He canceled his other visits and committed.
The Jayhawks landed a commitment from Nakwaine Carter. We have more info about the defensive tackle and what it means.
We have the latest update and the KU staff could be trending in a good direction with recruits to finish the 2026 class.
