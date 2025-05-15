The latest JayhawkSlant.com Portal Tracker and some other names to follow

KU head coach Dan Fitzgerald, Cooper Moore, and Chase Diggins talked about the upcoming trip against West Virginia.
Joseph Credit went in-depth with Jayhawk Slant about his decision and why he committed to Kansas.
The Jayhawks landed a commitment from Rice TE Boden Groen who was among the leaders in the AAC.
For a complete breakdown of of what KU's 2025-26 roster looks as it stands now, come inside.
The Jayhawks should have a good one-two punch at running back and we take a look at the backfield after spring football.
