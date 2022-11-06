When the season started the oddsmakers put the Jayhawks win total on the board at 2.5 wins. They have grabbed national headlines and it makes a great story. But this is not going to be a one-year thing. Lance Leipold and his staff have quickly built the program in less than two years into a bowl team. This morning after dissecting the player grades and looking over snap counts I realized close to 90% of the production is eligible to return next year. Sure, there will be pieces here and there they have to replace but the roster depth is there. What you are seeing this season is not something that will fade away. The KU program will have expectations next year and I would not expect any different than what you have seen this season.

What a difference a year makes

Last year the Jayhawks lost to Iowa State and Oklahoma by a combined score of 114-10. The combined score at halftime of both games was 69-0. In those two games the KU defense gave up over 1100 yards to the Cyclones and Cowboys. This year they beat both of those of teams after lop-sided losses. I asked Lance Leipold if that is something he can measure as success. "We didn't have first down the first half against these guys (Oklahoma State) last year, and we got a first down the first play," Leipold said. "So I think that was kind of the way to look at it is we're getting better in a lot of different ways around here." It does show improvement but people have short memories. The Jayhawks will go on the road looking for their seventh win in Lubbock next Saturday. "I look at it this way as by the time the ball's kicked off a week from now at 6 p.m. we'll be evaluated a different way again," Leipold said. "And that's what we signed up for. But we're going to enjoy this. We've got 24 hours to enjoy it. From the start, we talked about being building a consistent winner. So this is the first big step, but we got to work for all those other things every day to get a little bit better because we have to. That's just the nature of it and we will do so."

Leipold's text message to Devin Neal was a good luck sign

When the team was traveling to the stadium Lance Leipold saw a tweet mentioning Tony Sands and his school rushing record he set at KU in 1991. Sands rushed for 396 yards against Missouri. That was the NCAA record until it was broken by LaDainian Tomlinson. On Saturday Devin Neal entered the Jayhawk record book becoming the first running back in school history to rush for 200 yards and have 100 yards receiving in the same game. "On the way here they had Tony Sand's 58 carries for whatever and I was sitting on the bus and I saw it and I sent it to Devin, kind of like this might be one of those days," Leipold said. It ended up being a good luck text message as Neal responded with his best performance as a Jayhawk. Neal got to hear Tony Sands address the team earlier in the season. "He (Leipold) sent me that and Tony Sands came and talked to us a few weeks back," Neal said. "It was a special moment because as running back you kind of admire the stuff he was able to do. Especially that was a grueling time of the game too. So downhill football. So when he sent me that, I kind of took that as kind of good luck and it meant a lot me."

Players have seen the support from the fan base

The attendance was announced at 43,606 for the Oklahoma State game. Believe it or not that is the second-lowest crowd of the season after the team played in front of three sellout crowds. The KU fans have shown good support all year and after the team wrapped up the sixth and became bowl eligible, they rushed the field tearing down the goal posts. The players have taken notice to the support they have received. "It took me like 15 minutes to get into the locker room, because everyone kept asking me to take a selfie or a picture," wide receiver Luke Grimm said. "I was trying to put my helmet back on, and I would go to strap it, and it would be, 'Can we get a selfie? Can we get a picture?' And then, I was trying to duck and dive through so I could just make it to the locker room. It took a while though." The players said they have noticed the energy and attention they get on campus as the wins were mounting earlier in the season. They took the post-game celebration from the field to the locker room. "It was special," Neal said. "I mean, the amount of work we put in the off season to get to this point, and we're not done yet. But we're kind of soaking in something that hasn't been done here in a really long time and that's so special about the locker room."