The offensive line continue to improve with consistency, more reps
Offensive line is the one position where you need to have all five players working together and moving in the same direction.
When it comes to Kansas most knew it would be the position that would most likely take the longest to develop.
Three of the top linemen were transfers and Mike Novitsky and Mike Ford did not show up until the summer. Colin Grunhard transferred from Notre Dame and has been in and out of the line-up with an injury.
Going into the first game the Jayhawks only had four weeks of practice and they were learning the new wide zone blocking scheme. Novitsky said they have one of the best coaches in the game teaching them in Scott Fuchs.
“He's a great coach,” Novitsky said of Fuchs. “He's one of the best in the nation, if not the best, in my opinion. And he's very patient with us and he wants us to understand and he's doing his best to make us understand it.”
Novitsky said Fuchs is using everything he can to help teach the linemen during the season.
“He’s pulling out clips of an NFL team or something where the technique is and then we can see it,” he said. “And then now we can go work it on the field. He's doing everything he can to make us the best offensive line as we can be.”
In fall camp Novitsky and Grunhard were competing at center for the starting job. Grunhard moved to right guard and appeared at the top of the depth chart going into week one. Since then Ford, who was competing at tackle has moved to right guard as Grunhard is listed as doubtful for this week’s game.
Ford transferred from Buffalo where he was projected to be the starting right tackle. It is one of the changes they had to make to the offensive line after Grunhard went out.
“He's very talented,” Novitsky said of Ford. “He could play any position on the offensive line. He has great potential. He's very young, but he's very skilled and he knows a lot of different techniques, which helps him. I feel really confident with him at right guard and for him to get his job done.”
With the short amount of time the players have had to learn the system offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki knows it will take time, but the wide zone philosophy will be a big piece moving forward.
“It needs to improve, for sure,” Kotelnicki said. “It's something that we'll continue to emphasize throughout the season of the week, because it's something that's going to get going. I think we've got a little more success on maybe some of the things that compliment it, and we have the things that actual play itself, but it won't stop being an emphasis here.
He continued: “We're still going to continue to coach it because in the terms of our long-term success, that's going to be critical. It will be. But it is good. It has been improving, I think. Certainly, the understanding of it has been. We just got to get to the situation where we're executing at a higher level.”
Baylor is the Jayhawks next opponent, and they use the same blocking scheme. They had a head start because their new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes took over for spring football. That gave the Bears 15 extra practices a luxury Kansas did not have.
Novitsky said it is on the players to work overtime outside of practice to continue the learning process.
“It's got to be outside the time that we have built in,” Novitsky said. “It's coming in without the coaches and watching film just as players. It's Face Timing when you're watching film at your house or something and another player asking questions, ‘what do you think about this? What do you see on here? Okay, I see that, too.’ It's just everything that you're doing outside of what the time that's allotted for us.”
The offensive line will improve over time and much of that will come with more repetitions.
“I think we have great chemistry together as a whole,” Novitsky said. “And just with everybody working and having the reps with different people, it helps holistically of what we're trying to accomplish, which is to have a great offensive line. And for it not to matter who's in, but everybody to know what they're doing and be confident in it.”