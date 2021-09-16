The offensive line continue to improve with consistency, more reps

Offensive line is the one position where you need to have all five players working together and moving in the same direction.

When it comes to Kansas most knew it would be the position that would most likely take the longest to develop.

Three of the top linemen were transfers and Mike Novitsky and Mike Ford did not show up until the summer. Colin Grunhard transferred from Notre Dame and has been in and out of the line-up with an injury.

Going into the first game the Jayhawks only had four weeks of practice and they were learning the new wide zone blocking scheme. Novitsky said they have one of the best coaches in the game teaching them in Scott Fuchs.

“He's a great coach,” Novitsky said of Fuchs. “He's one of the best in the nation, if not the best, in my opinion. And he's very patient with us and he wants us to understand and he's doing his best to make us understand it.”

Novitsky said Fuchs is using everything he can to help teach the linemen during the season.

“He’s pulling out clips of an NFL team or something where the technique is and then we can see it,” he said. “And then now we can go work it on the field. He's doing everything he can to make us the best offensive line as we can be.”

In fall camp Novitsky and Grunhard were competing at center for the starting job. Grunhard moved to right guard and appeared at the top of the depth chart going into week one. Since then Ford, who was competing at tackle has moved to right guard as Grunhard is listed as doubtful for this week’s game.