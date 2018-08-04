Ticker
The OL has changed a lot since spring, competition will be heavy

Api Mane will battle for a starting job day one
After the spring game a lot of questions arose about the offensive line. The team didn't have enough healthy linemen to hold a true game in April.

After watching practice on Saturday morning a lot has changed in the summer months. The Kansas staff has loaded up on several linemen who will have a chance to start or certainly make the two-deep.

The line had a much different look than it did at the end of spring football. Here are thoughts after watching practice this morning.

