It didn’t take long against Baylor to see what their defensive strategy was. They weren’t going to give up rushing yards easily to the Jayhawks and if they did, the yards were going to be earned.

It still came down to not executing the blocking scheme according to center Alex Fontana.

“I feel like up front we made a lot of mistakes,” Fontana told Jayhawk Slant. “We could have been a lot better handling the box and the pressures. Looking ahead we need to watch more film and understand what the defensive line is doing.”

Last week the Jayhawks ran for 122 yards after putting up higher totals the two games before that.

“I felt like we were prepared for last week's game but moving forward we have to get the mindset to run the ball,” Fontana said. “We're going to have to run the ball to win games and if we can get into that mindset we will be successful.”

Running the ball successfully can also come down to a numbers game. If the defense brings several players in the box Fontana believes they can still run the ball.

Fontana used Pooka Williams as an example and said it comes down knowing who to block when the defense stacks the numbers.

“I feel like you can run the ball anytime you want as long as you get on the right people and you are blocking and playing as hard as you can,” he said. “Pooka is a very talented running back and he can find that hole if we can find something for a split second.”

“I feel like they can put nine people in the box and if we can get movement and open up a hole for a back like Pooka he will be gone.”