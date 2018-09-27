The OL has to be in right mindset, tough stretch coming for defense
It didn’t take long against Baylor to see what their defensive strategy was. They weren’t going to give up rushing yards easily to the Jayhawks and if they did, the yards were going to be earned.
It still came down to not executing the blocking scheme according to center Alex Fontana.
“I feel like up front we made a lot of mistakes,” Fontana told Jayhawk Slant. “We could have been a lot better handling the box and the pressures. Looking ahead we need to watch more film and understand what the defensive line is doing.”
Last week the Jayhawks ran for 122 yards after putting up higher totals the two games before that.
“I felt like we were prepared for last week's game but moving forward we have to get the mindset to run the ball,” Fontana said. “We're going to have to run the ball to win games and if we can get into that mindset we will be successful.”
Running the ball successfully can also come down to a numbers game. If the defense brings several players in the box Fontana believes they can still run the ball.
Fontana used Pooka Williams as an example and said it comes down knowing who to block when the defense stacks the numbers.
“I feel like you can run the ball anytime you want as long as you get on the right people and you are blocking and playing as hard as you can,” he said. “Pooka is a very talented running back and he can find that hole if we can find something for a split second.”
“I feel like they can put nine people in the box and if we can get movement and open up a hole for a back like Pooka he will be gone.”
Hasan Defense embraces the move to safety
The defensive secondary had a new starter last week when Hasan Defense moved to safety. Defense was the starting corner in week one and all of 2017. To some the position switch might have been a surprise, but not to Defense.
“In fall camp I got reps at safety so I knew some of the things,” he said.
There was a plan to get Defense ready to play safety and one reason was the depth at cornerback. Defense said he’s catching on but there are some differences between the two positions.
“You have to be more physical and play more in open space,” he said. “At corner you have the sideline to protect you. I have to be more physical because you are playing in the run game more.”
For now it doesn’t sound like there is any plan to switch back to cornerback.
“I just need more reps which I will get in practice,” he said. “I felt like I held my own and things went smooth.”
When asked what position he likes better Defense didn’t take long to respond.
“I’m kind of liking this safety thing,” he said.
Defense will be tested with a difficult three-game stretch
Last week was the Jayhawks first Big 12 game that featured an offense with several, talented skill players. The players know that is something they are going to see on a consistent basis and it won’t get much easier.
Over the next three games Kansas will face three of the top 11 offenses in the country.
“I think every week in the Big 12 will be tough,” said nickelback Bryce Torneden. “We started slow and got knocked in the mouth against Baylor. In the second half we picked it up. They were tougher and more physical. We just need to get better starts.”
The next few games would be a challenge for any team facing Oklahoma State, West Virginia, and Texas Tech. The defense enters that stretch still ranked 34th in the country in total defense. They expect to see some of the same things Baylor did on offense.
“Oklahoma State is a high-powered offense like we will see week in and week out,” Torneden said. “We just have to be prepared and watch all the film. They do some of the same things that Baylor did with the RPO (run-pass option) and slant game.”