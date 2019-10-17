For the second time this week, a member of the 2020 class has verbally committed to the University of Kansas. On Monday morning, Tyon-Grant Foster, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward from Indian Hills C.C. in Ottumwa, Iowa became the first player from the 2020 class to verbally commit to Kansas.

Now, just moments ago, Gethro Muscadin, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky., joined Grant-Foster as a member of KU’s 2020 recruiting class.

Muscadin, the No. 131 ranked player in the 2020 class, was considering scholarship offers from the likes of Colorado State, Connecticut, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, New Mexico, Rutgers, Saint Louis, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UNLV, VCU, Wichita State, Illinois, and others.

Early on in his recruitment, Texas Tech appeared to be the team to beat for Muscadin, a four-star prospect, but over time, the landscape of his recruitment slowly began to shift. Throughout his recruitment, Muscadin took a number of visits, including official visits to Kansas State (9/7/19), Minnesota (9/14/19), and Kansas (9/20/19).

Muscadin had originally planned to announce his commitment on November 1, but those plans officially changed earlier today.

Last month, Corey Evans had this to say about Gethro Muscadin.

“Interior posts remain at a dearth in the 2020 class,” said Evans. “If you are 6-foot-10 or smaller, chances are, you’d rather play on the perimeter compared to completing the dirtier work in the paint which makes Gethro Muscadin that much more of an intriguing high-major target this fall. There are not many that have improved at such a rapid rate in recent months than Muscadin.

"The Haitian center was far from a high-major prospect a year ago; now, he is a four-star target that has drove some of the more prominent programs into his recruitment. After completing his summer with the YGC36 program where he helped win the adidas Gauntlet Finale, his offer sheet has expanded. However, Muscadin has not been a giant fan of the recruiting process and because of it, a commitment does not seem far off."