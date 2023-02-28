From May 30, 2018, until May 16, 2019, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas was fully committed to honoring his commitment to Michigan. Wilson, the No. 47 ranked player in the 2019 class, had signed a National Letter-of-Intent and was very much looking forward to making the move to Ann Arbor.

However, everything changed when John Beilein, the head coach at Michigan, decided to make the move to the NBA. At that point, Wilson took a step back and decided to reconsider all of his options.

Wilson, after taking visits to Kansas and North Carolina, committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks on June 12, 2019.

Self, while addressing the media on Monday afternoon, talked about how the process played out with Wilson the second time around.

“Well, I screwed it up in high school,” said Self. “I screwed it up because he was a Kansas guy. He was ready to go. At least that's what we were told. And I didn't pull the trigger. It wasn't the assistant's call; it was my call. I didn't pull the trigger because I thought it was a little early in the process and still had a chance to evaluate some others, and he was ready to do it. So, we went from being maybe right in the league to now it's over, he's going to go somewhere else. And that's the interesting thing about recruiting.

“It doesn't always work on the school's timeframe,” he added. “Most of the time it works on the individual's timeframe, and his timeframe was to get it over with, and our timeframe was, "Well, let's watch him and evaluate everybody we're recruiting a little bit more." But obviously when Coach Beilein left and he became available, yeah, we got him in here and tried to get it done as quick as possible.”

Wilson, on Tuesday night, will run out of the locker room, under the tunnel, and onto the Allen Fieldhouse court for the final time in a Kansas uniform. Looking back at his career in Lawrence, what a run it's been for the native of Denton, Texas.

In 97 career games, Wilson averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He shot 43.0 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from behind the arc, and 71.1 percent from the free-throw line.

This season alone, Wilson, in 29 games, is averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Offensively, he’s shooting 41.8 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from behind the arc, and 76.4 percent from the free-throw line.

With senior night just hours away, Wilson, on Monday afternoon, talked about taking the court for the final time when previewing the Texas Tech game.

“Yeah, my mom, dad, brothers are coming, grandparents, uncles, and I'm just going to freestyle it too, yeah,” said Wilson when asked who plans to attend senior night and if he’s prepared a speech or if he plans to just speak from the heart. “Yeah, my emotion would probably be all over the place. I don't know how.

“Maybe balling, maybe not, I don't know,” he added. “I've kind of just been playing it through my head over and over again, and it's going by so fast until this point. So, I don't know, I should be okay. But if my mama starts crying, I'll probably be crying too, so we'll see.”



