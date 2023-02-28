The second time around, Bill Self was sold on Jalen Wilson
From May 30, 2018, until May 16, 2019, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas was fully committed to honoring his commitment to Michigan. Wilson, the No. 47 ranked player in the 2019 class, had signed a National Letter-of-Intent and was very much looking forward to making the move to Ann Arbor.
However, everything changed when John Beilein, the head coach at Michigan, decided to make the move to the NBA. At that point, Wilson took a step back and decided to reconsider all of his options.
Wilson, after taking visits to Kansas and North Carolina, committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks on June 12, 2019.
Self, while addressing the media on Monday afternoon, talked about how the process played out with Wilson the second time around.
“Well, I screwed it up in high school,” said Self. “I screwed it up because he was a Kansas guy. He was ready to go. At least that's what we were told. And I didn't pull the trigger. It wasn't the assistant's call; it was my call. I didn't pull the trigger because I thought it was a little early in the process and still had a chance to evaluate some others, and he was ready to do it. So, we went from being maybe right in the league to now it's over, he's going to go somewhere else. And that's the interesting thing about recruiting.
“It doesn't always work on the school's timeframe,” he added. “Most of the time it works on the individual's timeframe, and his timeframe was to get it over with, and our timeframe was, "Well, let's watch him and evaluate everybody we're recruiting a little bit more." But obviously when Coach Beilein left and he became available, yeah, we got him in here and tried to get it done as quick as possible.”
Wilson, on Tuesday night, will run out of the locker room, under the tunnel, and onto the Allen Fieldhouse court for the final time in a Kansas uniform. Looking back at his career in Lawrence, what a run it's been for the native of Denton, Texas.
In 97 career games, Wilson averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He shot 43.0 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from behind the arc, and 71.1 percent from the free-throw line.
This season alone, Wilson, in 29 games, is averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Offensively, he’s shooting 41.8 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from behind the arc, and 76.4 percent from the free-throw line.
With senior night just hours away, Wilson, on Monday afternoon, talked about taking the court for the final time when previewing the Texas Tech game.
“Yeah, my mom, dad, brothers are coming, grandparents, uncles, and I'm just going to freestyle it too, yeah,” said Wilson when asked who plans to attend senior night and if he’s prepared a speech or if he plans to just speak from the heart. “Yeah, my emotion would probably be all over the place. I don't know how.
“Maybe balling, maybe not, I don't know,” he added. “I've kind of just been playing it through my head over and over again, and it's going by so fast until this point. So, I don't know, I should be okay. But if my mama starts crying, I'll probably be crying too, so we'll see.”
This season, his final at Kansas, Wilson has simply taken his game to another level. He went for 25 points against Duke, 33 points against Southern Utah, 29 points against Wisconsin, 22 points against Texas Southern, 24 points against Missouri, 21 points against Harvard, 20 points against Oklahoma State, 38 points against Kansas State, 30 points against TCU, 23 points against Baylor, 22 points against Kentucky, 20 points against Kansas State, and 26 points against Iowa State.
Self, during his weekly press conference on Monday, was asked to reflect back on Wilson’s career at Kansas. While there were some ups and downs along the way, Self couldn’t be more proud of the player Wilson has become.
“Well, Jalen technically is a sophomore eligibility-wise because he red-shirted one year when he got hurt, and he got the COVID year back,” said Self. “So, he and Juan technically are sophomores. And we have basically six guys that are graduating, but only two of them are going to go through the process because of the options they have because of the COVID year for the future. But I think this about Jay, and I thought about this some in the last couple of days. I really don't know if we've had anybody more competitive. I really don't.
“I don't know that we've had anybody that wants to win, the will to win is any better than his,” he added. “He is a stud, and even when he doesn't perform his best, there is never a question in his will to win being compromised at all. I think that separates him from just about all of them when it comes to that, from a toughness, from a competitiveness, and all that stuff. But there's an extra element when you talk about making winning plays at game point. And I don't know that we've had anybody do it any better than what he has. So, I'm extremely proud of him and happy for him, and he deserves hopefully the post-season accolades that he will get. Who knows? It still remains to be seen what that is. And there's still another chapter or two to be written before that, he's been an absolute treat to coach.”
Wilson isn’t the only player taking the court for the final time in a Kansas uniform on Tuesday night. Kevin McCullar, Jr., the 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas, will follow Wilson out of the locker room, under the tunnel, and onto the Allen Fieldhouse court for the final time.
McCullar, Jr., who transferred in from Texas Tech, is averaging 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. This season, he’s shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from behind the arc, and 77.7 percent from the free-throw line. Additionally, McCullar, JR., leads the way with 60 steals.
“Yeah, to me, Kevin was the perfect fit for us because he fits how we play,” said Self. “He can be an emergency point, he can be a four-man, two or three, handles it good enough, long enough, big enough to do all the different spots. And so yeah, he's certainly impacted us, but the way he's fit in and the way that he's basically made it so much easier for everybody on the defensive end ... Our defense to me hadn't been great, and we're ninth in the country in defensive efficiency. But we'd be no chance to even be close, even weren't for Kev. I mean, there's a big drop-off when he's not in the game defensively and that's a primary reason why he spends the majority of the time in the game.
“Yeah, I think he's great,” he added when asked about his presence in the locker room. “I think he plays with a joy. I think he plays with a passion. He and Jalen are ridiculously close, as they say in Oklahoma, "They're tighter than seven and eight." And you can tell they really are close. And I think Jalen is a big reason why he is here. But I do think all the guys love these guys. I mean, we got a team of ... a pretty close-knit group, but certainly, Kevin has fit in well. And he's been a good leader, and everybody totally respects him and his abilities and his voice and I think he's done a good job in the locker room as well.”