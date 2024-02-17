The Jayhawks used three three-pointers during a huge 11-2 sequence to move them from trailing by three to leading by six with just over eight minutes to play in their 67-57 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners never got back within one possession for the remainder of the game after the run.

Oklahoma struggled offensively as they began the second half. In fact, the Sooners made just four second half field goals on the day. The Jayhawks were having more success, but were not capitalizing at the free throw line, as they were down by two for nearly three minutes of game time, using two separate trips to the free throw line to tie things up at 41.

After Oklahoma went up 46-43, Dajuan Harris’ three-pointer to tie the game with 9:34 to go was just the second field goal for the Jayhawks since the 15:43 mark. The shot broke the lid off of the basket for the Jayhawks.

Harris missed his first three shots from deep on the day, but he remained ready to shoot when Hunter Dickinson got the ball down low and drew in the defense.

“They kept leaving me obviously because I was missing obviously in the first half,” Harris said.

“My coaches and my teammates told me to keep shooting and be ready to shoot every time. Hunter made a good pass and I knocked down the shot.”

After the Harris three, the Jayhawks got out in transition and found the player that they desperately missed in their 29 point loss to Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar. McCullar struggled in his first game back after a two game absence due to injury. On the night, he was 4-of-14 from the field and 2-of-8 from deep, but he made the timely bucket to force Oklahoma to call timeout and give Kansas a three point lead with 9:07 to go.

“I thought he was definitely out of sorts, out of rhythm, but he played within himself and we don’t win the game unless he plays” head coach Bill Self said. “He gets 10 points and eight rebounds and made arguably as big of a shot as we had in the game.”

After Oklahoma got two free throws to fall, Harris assisted on the next two Kansas field goals to cap off the 11-2 run. The first went to KJ Adams, who was scoreless with just one shot attempt in the first half. He finished the game with nine points.

Johnny Furphy was the last one to join the party in the run, making his third triple of the game. Dickinson was happy to have McCullar back because he thinks that Furphy plays better with him on the floor.

“I thought he played really within himself today,” Dickinson said. “I think Kevin coming back helps him a lot because now he’s back in that role he can play off others.”

Furphy was quietly one rebound shy of a triple double with his 15 points and nine rebounds.

After his three, the Jayhawks were up 54-48 with 8:03 to go and never looked back. Of their remaining 13 points, only one came from the free throw line. The offense was in better shape and Oklahoma was not getting anything going on their end to get back within striking distance.

The 11-2 run was the spark Kansas needed to break a huge barrier in getting a road win. They broke a four-game losing streak away from home, and Dickinson was relieved.

“It’s always good to win, but I feel like everybody in the country was waiting on us to win a game on the road,” Dickinson said. “We kind of felt that we needed to win something on the road eventually. It’s just good to have that because now we’ve got a week break until we’ve got a really big game against Texas. I think it’s going to be good for us to get some rest now and kind of get that monkey off our back.”



