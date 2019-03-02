The Slant 3-Ball and one
It was anything but easy, but at the end of the day, No. 15 Kansas (22-7; 11-5) outlasted Oklahoma State (10-19; 3-13), 72-67 in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday afternoon.Three players, Dedric Lawso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news